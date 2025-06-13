RadioandMusic
OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19
Tags:
Music Services | OnePlus | OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio product from the best-selling neckband category, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3. The launch is slated for June 19, 2025 at 12PM. Designed to deliver an elevated sensory experience for users on the move, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are truly ‘Powered to Play all day’.

Engineered for those on the everyday move, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will bring together performance, clarity, and convenience in a lightweight, neckband-style form. The device is tailored for users who demand longer playtime, clearer calls, and an immersive audio experience that comes with minimal downtime.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 deliver performance that keeps up with you. With ultra-fast charging, the all-new Bullets Wireless Z3 will give you up to 27 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge, making it the perfect companion for life on the go. The device will be available in two attractive colour variants - Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

OnePlus India will announce further details about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 on June 19.

