Zee Music Company hits 100 Million YouTube subscribers, earns Red Diamond Play Button

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company, one of India’s top music labels, has crossed a historic milestone—surpassing 100 million subscribers on YouTube. This achievement further cements its status as a major force in both the Indian and global music scenes.

To mark this momentous occasion, YouTube presented Zee Music Company with the prestigious Red Diamond Play Button, an honor reserved for only the most followed creators worldwide. With this, Zee Music becomes just the second music label globally to receive this coveted award.

Launched just over a decade ago, Zee Music has swiftly carved out a significant share of the Indian music market. Its catalogue is deeply rooted in cultural diversity and regional appeal, featuring hits like Kala Chashma, Teri Mitti, Taras, and Uyi Amma. The label has consistently produced songs that dominate digital charts and go viral across platforms.

Umesh Kumar Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Music Company and Zee Studios, expressed pride in the accomplishment. “Reaching 100 million subscribers is a proud moment for all of us at Zee Music Company. It reflects the deep bond we share with music lovers around the world. This milestone is made even more special by our strong partnership with YouTube, which has helped us bring our content to a global stage.”

Sun Lee, Director of YouTube Music for Korea, Greater China, India & South Asia, also applauded the achievement. “Zee Music Company’s incredible growth is a testament to the power of Indian music and its global appeal. Their consistent delivery of high-quality content has created deep cultural resonance worldwide. We’re proud to be part of their journey and excited for what’s ahead.”

With a growing presence across digital and streaming platforms, Zee Music Company continues to influence the soundscape of Indian cinema and modern music. The Red Diamond Play Button stands as a symbol of this inspiring journey—driven by innovation, cultural richness, and an unwavering passion for music.