Apple Music gets a smart makeover with Apple Intelligence, real-time translations, AutoMix, and Karaoke mode lead the charge

MUMBAI: At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled a major upgrade to Apple Music, powered by its new Apple Intelligence framework — and it’s more than just a cosmetic change. The streaming experience is getting smarter, more intuitive, and impressively interactive, marking a new era for how we discover, enjoy, and engage with music.

Sing it, Say it, Understand it

One of the most exciting additions is Lyrics Translation, which provides real-time translations of foreign-language lyrics right within the app. Whether you’re jamming to BTS or Bad Bunny, you’ll finally know exactly what you’re singing along to.

Even better, Lyrics Pronunciation gives you phonetic cues, making it easier to sing lyrics in different languages without stumbling over unfamiliar words. It’s a global music lover’s dream — no more mumbling through your favorite K-pop hits.

Your Pocket-Sized DJ

Apple also introduced AutoMix, a smart blending tool that automatically beat-matches and crossfades tracks — think of it as Apple’s version of Spotify’s AI DJ, but with Apple’s trademark polish. It brings seamless transitions and curated flows to your playlists without needing any DJ skills or extra gear.

A Library That Works for You

With the new update, users can now pin their favorite artists, albums, and playlists directly to the top of their library, solving the long-standing issue of endless scrolling. It’s a simple change, but one that makes a big difference.

And for those karaoke nights? Your iPhone can now become a mic when connected to Apple TV, complete with vocal and reverb controls — turning your living room into a private concert stage.

Not Just Flash — Real AI Power

These aren’t just flashy updates. Backed by Apple Intelligence’s natural language processing and contextual understanding, the features are designed to be genuinely helpful — understanding musical patterns, language nuances, and user preferences to deliver a smarter, more personal experience.

The new features will roll out this fall with iOS 26, and from the looks of it, Apple Music is finally catching up — and maybe even pulling ahead — in the AI-powered music streaming game.