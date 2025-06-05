Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio solutions at PALM Expo 2025, poised to redefine the industry. The company featured its recently launched Spectera, the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem. In addition to Spectera, Sennheiser exhibited other cutting-edge products, including the Digital 6000 wireless system, the versatile EW-DX Series wireless microphone systems, 2000 Series IEMs, wired microphones, gooseneck microphones, and a range of professional headphones. These innovations highlight Sennheiser’s commitment to expanding its industry-leading portfolio and pushing the boundaries of professional audio technology.

Developed over a decade of WMAS research, Spectera integrates microphones, in-ear monitors, and control data into a single wideband channel. Supporting up to 64 bidirectional audio links within 6-8 MHz bandwidth, it delivers unprecedented spectrum efficiency while reducing complexity and interference. Through software-based controls, Spectera offers scalable wireless solutions with robust reliability for any production environment.

As India’s premier exposition for pro audio, lighting, live sound, and AV integration, PALM Expo 2025 drew over 25,000 industry professionals, offering Sennheiser an ideal platform to solidify its position as an industry leader. The company’s presence underscored its dedication to delivering unparalleled audio experiences and solidifying its impact in the global professional audio landscape. Over 1,000 attendees visited the Sennheiser booth, engaging with the brand’s innovations and exploring its latest solutions in-depth.

"PALM Expo remains a pivotal platform for the audio industry, drawing professionals eager to explore the latest advancements shaping the field," said Vipin Pungalia, Director- Sales Pro Audio, Sennheiser India. "Our ongoing presence at PALM Expo allows us to showcase our dedication to delivering superior audio solutions to our stakeholders, including breakthrough innovations like Spectera—our revolutionary wireless multichannel audio system that integrates microphones, in-ear monitors, and control data into a single wideband channel. The platform also fosters meaningful connections with a wide array of artists, producers, broadcasters, and AV professionals. The enthusiastic response and valuable insights gained at the event reinforce our commitment to driving innovation and creating outstanding audio experiences."

Sennheiser’s participation in PALM Expo 2025 reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to audio excellence. Showcasing cutting-edge solutions built to deliver outstanding sound experiences, the brand deepened its connections across diverse industry segments while charting an ambitious path for the future of professional audio. Adding to the celebration, Sennheiser was honoured with the PALM Sound & Light Award for AUDIO TECHNOLOGY, further validating its leadership in innovation.