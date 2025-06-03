WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, making photo and video posts more vibrant and expressive — similar to what users are familiar with on Instagram Stories.

First announced in March, the feature is now live on Android and iOS devices across India and several other regions. However, the rollout hasn’t reached Brazil and a few select countries just yet. The update brings a new level of creativity to WhatsApp Status by allowing users to add background music to their photos or videos.

Here’s how to use the new music feature:

1. Go to Updates: Tap on Updates and select an existing photo or video from your gallery, or capture a new one using the Camera.

2. Add Music: Tap the music note icon to open WhatsApp’s music library.

3. Search or Browse: Use the search bar to look for specific songs by title, artist, or keyword—or scroll through trending tracks.

4. Preview and Select: Tap the Play button to preview tracks, then tap the arrow icon to add your selected song to the status.

5. Customize: Use the seek bar to select a specific portion of the track. Tap the screen to change how the music sticker appears.

6. Adjust Placement: Tap and hold the sticker to reposition or resize it. If needed, tap the sticker again to return to the music editor and make changes.

7. Post Your Status: Once you’re happy with the result, tap the send (arrow) icon to share it.

Users can add up to 15 seconds of music to image statuses, and up to 60 seconds for videos. Currently, this feature is only available on mobile devices and is expected to come to the desktop version of WhatsApp in the near future.

With this new addition, WhatsApp aims to make status updates more interactive and fun, reinforcing its position as a versatile messaging platform that goes beyond just text.