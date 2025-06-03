TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designed to help musicians and their teams grow their careers directly through the app. The global launch follows months of testing in select countries and marks a major step in TikTok’s evolving role in the music industry.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of data-driven tools aimed at deepening artist-fan connections, enhancing promotional strategies, and informing content creation. Artists and their teams—including labels and managers—can now access performance metrics such as views, posts, and creator engagement for each song, as well as detailed analytics about post performance.

In addition to music stats, TikTok for Artists provides audience demographics, including follower age, gender, and language, helping artists tailor content and campaigns with greater precision.

The platform also features step-by-step guides to TikTok’s tools, features, and best practices, along with dedicated support resources to help artists fully leverage the app’s ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the launch is the new “Pre-Release” tool, which allows artists to build momentum for upcoming releases. Through this feature, fans can pre-save albums directly to their Spotify or Apple Music libraries, ensuring instant access the moment the music drops.

With TikTok playing a massive role in music discovery and viral trends, this move signals a shift in focus. Instead of competing with services like Spotify or Apple Music, TikTok is doubling down on its influence as a launchpad for music promotion.

This development comes eight months after ByteDance shut down its experimental music streaming platform, TikTok Music, in favor of strengthening TikTok’s position as a key driver of music engagement and discovery.

Currently, TikTok for Artists is available in over 25 countries including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan, Germany, and Brazil, with a wider rollout expected soon.