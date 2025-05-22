RadioandMusic
22 May 2025
Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users following its recent update that enables web-based payments—a change made possible by a court ruling in the Epic Games vs. Apple case.

In a newly filed amicus brief supporting Epic Games, Spotify revealed that the ability to direct users to external payment options within its iOS app has already had a “significant” impact on sales. The update, which guides users to Spotify’s website for subscriptions and audiobook purchases, has led to a substantial increase in iOS users converting from free to paid tiers.

The shift stems from a 2025 court order mandating Apple to allow U.S. app developers to inform users of alternative billing methods—sidestepping Apple’s commission fees. Spotify was among the first to act on the ruling, updating its app to show subscription prices and provide direct links to its web-based checkout page.

According to Spotify, while Android’s conversion rates remained steady, iOS conversions saw a sharp rise since the new page went live. The company attributes this increase directly to Apple’s forced compliance with the court’s injunction. Additionally, Spotify noted an early uptick in audiobook sales just days after adding the new purchase options.

Though Spotify did not disclose exact figures, it emphasized that the changes have brought “substantial benefits” to both developers and consumers, calling the new freedom a catalyst for innovation.

Spotify’s brief joins those from Microsoft and other tech firms siding with Epic as Apple attempts to reverse the court’s decision. Apple has asked the court to pause the injunction until its appeal is resolved, but the request was denied. Meanwhile, Fortnite has returned to the U.S. App Store after a five-year ban, marking a symbolic win for Epic Games.

The broader legal battle now continues in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

