Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Music Services | Apple | Spotify | music |

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v. Apple. The streaming platform has already submitted an updated version of its iOS app, aiming to roll out long-awaited features for U.S. users that Apple previously restricted.

In a blog post, Spotify announced that the update will let users see real subscription prices, access special promotions, and - most significantly - make payments using systems other than Apple’s. This marks a big shift, sparked by the court’s ruling that stops Apple from taking a cut of payments made outside its platform and limits its control over how developers share payment options.

Spotify commented, “While governments worldwide have challenged Apple’s harmful practices, this is the most impactful action yet-and it finally brings consumers the fairness they deserve.”

If Apple approves the update, U.S. Spotify users will soon be able to:

• View subscription prices and deals directly within the app

• Tap to upgrade from Free to Premium

• Easily switch between Premium plans like Individual, Student, Duo, or Family

• Pay using alternative methods on Spotify’s website

• Enjoy smoother purchases for extras like audiobooks

“If this all seems obvious and user-friendly, that’s because it is,” Spotify added. “The fact that we’ve been blocked from offering these basic features-despite a judge’s order four years ago-is simply absurd.”

Whether Apple will approve the update remains to be seen, especially given the ongoing rivalry between the two tech giants. Meanwhile, Patreon has also revealed plans to enable non-Apple payment options for creators, signaling bigger shifts ahead in the app world.

