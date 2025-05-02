Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become one of India’s most exciting young fast bowlers. The Delhi-born speedster, who helped his team lift the trophy in 2024, recently showed fans a whole new side to his game off the field.

In a playful video shared on social media, Harshit drops his guard—well, sort of. Lounging poolside and scrolling through his phone, he breaks the silence with a cheeky line: “Ground pe sirf bat aur ball nahi bolte… zubaan bhi chalti hai!” What follows is a rapid-fire rundown of the Top 5 sledges he’s heard on the cricket field—some witty, some wild, and all too real.

From “Tere expressions zyada strong hain ya bowling?” to “Mate, you don’t look like you belong here,” the video showcases humor, reality, relatability, and a glimpse into the world of cricket.

However, moving away from leg-pulling, strange remarks, and all the bantering, Harshit elucidates, “Ground pe bhala bura sunne ko bahut milta hai, isliye ground ke bahaar main sunta hoon sirf acha,” pulling out his phone as Pocket FM flashes on the screen.

"As a fast bowler, staying focused despite the noise around is my mantra. There's always something being said on the field, but I have learned to tune out unwanted remarks and stay attentive to the game. Pocket FM’s ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’ campaign resonates the same ideology. I can totally relate with the campaign as it’s about choosing what is worth listening to, and letting the rest fade into the background," said Harshit Rana, Indian Cricketer.

Vineet Singh, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications, Pocket Entertainment, added “Harshit’s energy, raw talent, and no-nonsense attitude resonate perfectly with our campaign. Through this collaboration, we’re continuing to remind India that while the world throws a lot of noise your way, you always have the choice to tune in to something better.”

The video is part of Pocket FM’s ongoing campaign – India, Kuch Acha Suno! – encouraging listeners to unplug from the noise and tune into audio content that’s meaningful, entertaining, and worth your time.