RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 May 2025
music
News
Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Harshit Rana | music | Singer |

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become one of India’s most exciting young fast bowlers. The Delhi-born speedster, who helped his team lift the trophy in 2024, recently showed fans a whole new side to his game off the field.

In a playful video shared on social media, Harshit drops his guard—well, sort of. Lounging poolside and scrolling through his phone, he breaks the silence with a cheeky line: “Ground pe sirf bat aur ball nahi bolte… zubaan bhi chalti hai!” What follows is a rapid-fire rundown of the Top 5 sledges he’s heard on the cricket field—some witty, some wild, and all too real.

From “Tere expressions zyada strong hain ya bowling?” to “Mate, you don’t look like you belong here,” the video showcases humor, reality, relatability, and a glimpse into the world of cricket.

However, moving away from leg-pulling, strange remarks, and all the bantering, Harshit elucidates, “Ground pe bhala bura sunne ko bahut milta hai, isliye ground ke bahaar main sunta hoon sirf acha,” pulling out his phone as Pocket FM flashes on the screen.

"As a fast bowler, staying focused despite the noise around is my mantra. There's always something being said on the field, but I have learned to tune out unwanted remarks and stay attentive to the game. Pocket FM’s ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’ campaign resonates the same ideology. I can totally relate with the campaign as it’s about choosing what is worth listening to, and letting the rest fade into the background," said Harshit Rana, Indian Cricketer.

Vineet Singh, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications, Pocket Entertainment, added “Harshit’s energy, raw talent, and no-nonsense attitude resonate perfectly with our campaign. Through this collaboration, we’re continuing to remind India that while the world throws a lot of noise your way, you always have the choice to tune in to something better.”

The video is part of Pocket FM’s ongoing campaign – India, Kuch Acha Suno! – encouraging listeners to unplug from the noise and tune into audio content that’s meaningful, entertaining, and worth your time.

related stories
 |  02 May 2025

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v. Apple. The streaming platform has already submitted an updated version of its iOS app, aiming to roll out long-awaited features for U.S. users that Apple previously restricted.

 |  29 Apr 2025

Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries to launch Radio City’s brand-new platform dedicated to podcasts, RC SWAPPR.

 |  29 Apr 2025

AI and the Music Industry: Redefining creativity, discovery, and the future of sound

MUMBAI: The evolution of artificial intelligence is reshaping the music industry in profound and unexpected ways.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group