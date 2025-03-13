RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Mar 2025
music
News
Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | Music Giants Universal | Warner | music |

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, according to Bloomberg. With a market valuation of approximately $110 billion, Spotify is now worth more than Universal and Warner combined, which together sit at around $70 billion—even though labels still control most music rights. The secret to Spotify’s dominance? Unlike traditional labels, Spotify is bundling content, increasing subscriptions, and raising prices to boost profitability and drive its stock value higher.

related stories
 |  12 Mar 2025

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify remains one of the most popular music streaming platforms globally.

 |  11 Mar 2025

Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp 2025, an empowering initiative led by Sony Music Publishing India and Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS).

 |  11 Mar 2025

Bhangra Premier League Season 2 returns bigger, bolder, and more electrifying - Ikk Vaari Hor!

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the return of Bhangra Premier League Season 2, the ultimate celebration of Punjab’s most iconic dance form.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group