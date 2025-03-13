Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, according to Bloomberg. With a market valuation of approximately $110 billion, Spotify is now worth more than Universal and Warner combined, which together sit at around $70 billion—even though labels still control most music rights. The secret to Spotify’s dominance? Unlike traditional labels, Spotify is bundling content, increasing subscriptions, and raising prices to boost profitability and drive its stock value higher.