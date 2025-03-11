Bhangra Premier League Season 2 returns bigger, bolder, and more electrifying - Ikk Vaari Hor!

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the return of Bhangra Premier League Season 2, the ultimate celebration of Punjab’s most iconic dance form. This season promises high-energy performances, fierce competition, and unmatched passion as participants from across India battle for the coveted title of The Biggest Bhangrachi. The grand finale is set to take place on March 22nd, 2025 at HLP Galleria, Sector-62, Mohali in Chandigarh, with dancers competing in three electrifying categories: Solo Bhangra, Group Folk Live Bhangra, and Group Music Bhangra.

With an age eligibility of 8 years and above, Bhangra Premier League Season 2 invites Bhangra enthusiasts nationwide to showcase their skills on the grandest stage. The competition will see the top five finalists from each category competing in the grand finale. A series of 40 on-ground promotions across Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, and Chandigarh will amplify the excitement, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Contestants will vie for total cash prizes worth Rs.3,25,000, with winners and runners-up in each category taking home substantial rewards.

The event expands its reach and engagement, with increased participation, larger-scale promotions, and an even more competitive stage, making this year bigger and better than ever. As a digital-first property, Bhangra Premier League season 2 leverages online accessibility, allowing dancers from across India to apply seamlessly from anywhere in the country, uniting Bhangra lovers on a national platform.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said "Bhangra is more than just a dance form, it is the heartbeat of Punjab, a vibrant expression of tradition, energy, and passion that brings people together. With Bhangra Premier League Season 2, we are creating a platform for the most talented and dynamic dancers from across India, fostering cultural evangelism through the vibrant and powerful expression of Bhangra. If Bhangra is in your blood, this is your time to shine, to embrace the energy, and to leave a legacy on the biggest platform for Bhangra in the country. The excitement is real, the competition is fierce, and the journey promises to be unforgettable. IKK VAARI HOR!"

Bhangra Premier League Season 2 is calling all passionate Bhangra enthusiasts to be part of this exhilarating journey. Registration is now open at www.bhangrapremierleague.in , and March 17th is the last day to sign up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Bhangra Premier League Season 2 isn’t just a competition; it’s a movement, a celebration of the cultural heartbeat of Punjab, and an opportunity to witness some of the most awe-inspiring, high-energy Bhangra performances in the country. Get ready to experience the thrill, passion, and rhythm of Bhangra – IKK VAARI HOR!

