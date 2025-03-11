Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp 2025, an empowering initiative led by Sony Music Publishing India and Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS). The camp, held from 5th to 7th March 2025, was hosted at Bay Owl Studios, providing a dynamic space for female songwriters, composers, and producers to collaborate, innovate, and create music that reflects themes of friendship, self-expression, and love.

A Platform for Women in Music: Addressing the Gender Gap

Despite women making remarkable strides in creative and leadership roles across industries, gender disparity remains significant in the music sector. According to the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Report, in 2024 only 18.9% of songwriters and 5.9% of producers on major charts were women.

In response to this gap, IPRS and Sony Music Publishing launched KOLAB – HER Music Camp 2025—a transformative Women’s Day initiative designed to empower and amplify the voices of female music creators. The camp, hosted at Bay Owl Studios, played a key role in encouraging women to break barriers and expand their presence in the industry.

“Women across industries have demonstrated immense talent when given the right platform. In music, we’re still addressing underrepresentation in diverse creative roles. KOLAB – HER Music Camp is a step toward changing that narrative, empowering women to lead, innovate, and collaborate,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS.

A Collaborative Space for Creativity

The camp welcomed a powerful lineup of female artists and songwriters, including:

. Priya Saraiya – Bollywood playback singer and lyricist

. Shashaa Tirupati – Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer

. Bawari Basanti – Folk and classical singer exploring identity and dreams

. Irfana Hameed – Hip-hop artist blending poetry with Carnatic influences

. Chhavi Sodhani, Neha Karode, Anubha Bajaj, Shayra Apoorva, Chitralekha Sen, and Arushi Kaushal

These talented artists participated in immersive co-writing and production sessions, blending genres like modern Hindi/Punjabi pop, K-pop, rock, R&B, and ballads. The result was a collection of original compositions that highlighted cultural diversity, artistic expression, and creative collaboration.

“This song camp coincides with a special day—International Women’s Day. It’s a celebration of women’s voices and creativity where music meets empowerment,” said Dinraj Shetty, MD of Sony Music Publishing.

Bay Owl Studios: Driving Innovation in Music Creation

“We are incredibly proud to partner with IPRS and Sony Music Publishing India for KOLAB – HER Music Camp. At Bay Owl Studios, we believe in creating spaces where artists can thrive, innovate, and push the boundaries of musical expression. Events like these are crucial in empowering women in music and fostering a more inclusive industry,” said Varun Parikh, Founder & Facility Director, Bay Owl Studios.

Impact Beyond the Music Camp

Beyond the creation of new music, KOLAB – HER Music Camp 2025 fostered long-term networking and collaboration opportunities, creating an environment where female creators could connect, innovate, and break industry stereotypes.

“The music industry is evolving, and at Sony Music Publishing India, we’re dedicated to supporting songwriters and producers through global collaborations and a songwriter-first approach,” said Siddharth Sharma, A&R Lead at Sony Music Publishing India.

The camp’s success highlights the growing need to amplify diverse voices, improve economic inclusion for women in music, and celebrate female talent in all aspects of music creation.