| 08 Mar 2025
The Bootcamp Goa returns for an exciting Season 4 with Global Industry icons
| 18 Jul 2018

MUMBAI: The Bootcamp Goa, India’s premier global music education initiative founded by industry veteran Rummy Sharma, is back for its biggest season yet. Season 4 promises an immersive experience for aspiring music producers, DJs, and performers, offering world-class mentorship and unparalleled career opportunities.

Rummy Sharma, an acclaimed DJ, Music producer and educator, has curated The Bootcamp Goa to equip young talents with the skills and insights needed to thrive in a competitive industry. "Music production and performance have changed drastically over the years. To stand out, artists must develop a unique sound and identity," says Sharma. "India has given me so much, and now I want to give back by bringing top industry professionals to guide the next generation." One of the pioneers of Indian electronic music, Sharma was the first Indian DJ to perform at Berlin’s iconic Love Parade and returned in 2024 to its successor Rave the Planet, this time accompanied by Bootcamp students.

