| 04 Mar 2025
We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket Entertainment
Music Services | Pocket FM | Suyog Gothi | Pocket Entertainment |

MUMBAI: Following recent restructuring efforts, Pocket FM, a leading audio entertainment platform, is poised to revolutionize the audio industry with a renewed focus on exclusive, high-quality content, empowering creators, and harnessing AI-driven innovation. Under the visionary leadership of Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket Entertainment, the platform is set to redefine the future of audio storytelling and cement its position as a pioneer in the industry.

In an exclusive interview, Gothi outlined Pocket FM's vision to become the world's leading platform for immersive audio storytelling. "Our focus remains on three key priorities: enhancing creator empowerment, expanding audience engagement, and leveraging technology for innovation," he stated.

When asked him on how Pocket FM plans to differentiate itself in a crowded audio entertainment market, and what sets it apart from competitors, he reiterated. “"Pocket FM stands out in the audio entertainment space by offering a unique ecosystem that fosters deep connections between creators and audiences through captivating storytelling. Our key differentiators include exclusive, high-quality content, a groundbreaking monetization model that rewards writers with lifetime revenue share, AI-powered personalization, and an expansive global listener base exceeding 130 million.”

To achieve a skyrocket vision, Pocket FM is introducing several initiatives, including better monetization models, AI-driven content enhancement tools, and mentorship programs for creators. The platform is also expanding its content library across genres, forging partnerships with renowned authors and production studios, and exploring new formats such as interactive and AI-driven storytelling.

Gothi emphasized that Pocket FM's differentiation lies in its exclusive, high-quality content, monetization models for writers, AI-driven personalization, and growing global listener base. "We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers earn a lifetime revenue share from their content," he noted.

Looking ahead, Pocket FM's long-term goals include global expansion, advancing AI in content creation, building the world's largest audio creator community, strengthening monetization models, and introducing interactive and gamified content experiences.

With its commitment to empowering creators, captivating audiences, and pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling, Pocket FM is poised to revolutionize the audio entertainment industry.

