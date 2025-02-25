RadioandMusic
Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division
Music Services | branded content | Fountainhead MKTG |

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of Connect NXT, a dedicated branded content division.

As audiences increasingly move away from traditional advertising, Connect NXT focuses on crafting meaningful branded narratives that not only communicate the brand's message but also foster a strong emotional connection with consumers.

Key Pillars of Connect NXT:

Story-Driven Content: Creating compelling narratives that prioritize emotional resonance over clickbait and instant gratification

End-to-End Execution: Leveraging Rose Audio Visuals’ robust production and distribution networks to both design and deliver content

Innovation-Focused Approach: Championing new tools and formats to create a richer storytelling experience. Exploring new technologies and formats in the service of effective storytelling

Connect NXT will be led by two industry stalwarts:

Megha Desai, appointed as Head of Connect NXT has over 25 years of experience in IP and content creation. Megha has been instrumental in shaping brand partnerships at companies like Chernin Asia Media Digital, Bling Entertainment and Fountainhead MKTG. She brings a proven track record of driving brand growth through innovative storytelling.

Commenting on the launch, Megha Desai said, "We are living in a world where content is in high demand & attention in, short supply. As brands, it is important to reach the consumer where they already are - in the world of stories. That's what we aim to do with Connect NXT.

Advising Connect NXT on the creative front is Arvind Menon, who brings years of expertise and is known to merge creativity with strategic objectives. His previous stints include his role as Executive Creative Director at BBH India and his work spans across brands like Mercedes Benz, HDFC Ergo and CaratLane amongst others.

Arvind Menon added, "Today’s audiences are smarter and harder to impress. Our goal with Connect NXT is to push creative boundaries while ensuring that every story we tell adds value to both, the audience and the brand."

Goldie Behl, Founder of Rose Audio Visuals, said, “With Connect NXT, we’re blending entertainment with brand narratives in a way that feels organic and immersive because, in the end, people don’t just buy products, they buy into stories.”

Rose Audio Visuals continues to expand its horizons with initiatives like RosePod - an audio storytelling studio, and Rose Kanakavalli, its Telugu market debut, showcasing a commitment to diverse, high-quality content. It now takes a step forward in branded content with Connect NXT.

