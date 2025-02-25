Elevating the art of sound: Dolby Atmos honors India's top music mix engineers

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories is redefining how we experience music with its groundbreaking Dolby Atmos technology, and the Dolby Atmos Music Mix Engineers Honours Club stands as a testament to this innovation. Designed to recognize and empower India’s leading music mix engineers, the Honours Club celebrates the artistry and dedication that go into crafting immersive soundscapes, taking music far beyond traditional stereo.

“Dolby Atmos Music Mix Engineer’s Honours Club is a pivotal initiative to support India’s music mix engineers with advanced trainings, enabling them to craft immersive experiences with Dolby Atmos,” says Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships, IMEA, Dolby Laboratories. “This initiative not only honors exceptional talent but also inspires more creators to embrace Dolby Atmos for the unparalleled experience it delivers. Expanding this program to Thailand and the UAE showcases our commitment to revolutionizing music creation and consumption worldwide.”

For artists like Maahi, Dolby Atmos isn’t just a technology, it’s a game-changer. “Sound is at the core of storytelling—it has the power to transport listeners into an entirely new world. Dolby Atmos takes that experience to another level,” Maahi shares. “The first time I heard my music in Dolby Atmos, it felt like I was rediscovering my own sound. With the Honours Club, Dolby isn’t just changing how music is experienced; they’re giving artists like me the freedom to push creative boundaries. It’s truly redefining how we connect with our audiences.”

Celebrating the Pioneers of Immersive Sound

The Honours Club shines a spotlight on India’s top mix engineers, those who have mastered the art of Dolby Atmos and helped shape the future of music.

Moirangthem Amit Singh, who has mixed over 1,034 songs in Dolby Atmos, highlights how the technology has revolutionized music production. “Dolby Atmos lets me create 360-degree soundscapes with incredible depth and clarity. It’s an entirely new way to bring an artist’s vision to life,” he says. “And beyond enhancing the listening experience, it’s also curbing piracy, Dolby Atmos mix files can’t be played on unsupported players, adding a layer of security for creators.” Singh’s work spans hits like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Article 370, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and non-film favorites like Dil Haareya by Arijit Singh.

Rohit Ganesh, who has mixed over 1,428 tracks, emphasizes Dolby’s role in transforming streaming platforms. “Collaborations with Apple Music, Gaana, and Hungama Music have brought Dolby Atmos to millions. It ensures that no matter where you’re listening from your phone to your home theater the music sounds exactly as we intended.” Rohit’s recent work includes hits like What Jhumka? and Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sagar Tamore, who has mixed 1,215 songs, highlights Dolby’s commitment to empowering creators. “Their masterclasses and tools like the Dolby Atmos Production Suite have allowed us to push the boundaries of music production. Mixing tracks like Tum Kya Mile and Ek Dum Ek Dum in Dolby Atmos has been an unforgettable experience it’s like painting with sound in three dimensions.”

Ayush Lonare, with over 1,200 tracks mixed, appreciates Dolby’s focus on consistency. “Dolby Atmos ensures that no matter the device from smartphones to cinemas the immersive quality remains intact. It’s incredible to know that the depth and richness we create in the studio will be heard exactly as intended.” Lonare’s portfolio includes Ve Kamleya, Dhindhora, and fan favorites like Maula Mere Maula.

The Future of Music is Here

The Dolby Atmos Music Mix Engineers Honours Club isn’t just about recognizing talent—it’s about pushing the entire industry forward. With music now more immersive, cinematic, and emotionally resonant than ever, Dolby Atmos is setting a new gold standard for how we experience sound.

As Karan Grover puts it, “We’re inspiring music mix engineers worldwide to explore new creative horizons. With Dolby Atmos, the possibilities are endless, and we’re just getting started.”