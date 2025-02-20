Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to enhance user engagement and bring its messaging system closer to rivals like Apple’s iMessage. The latest update introduces music sharing, message scheduling, in-chat translations, and more, promising a richer messaging experience.

Share 30-Second Music Previews

One of the most exciting additions is the music-sharing feature, which lets users send 30-second previews from Instagram’s music library directly in DMs. Perfect for music lovers, this tool allows users to share new tracks by simply tapping the sticker button, selecting “Music,” and choosing a song.

Schedule Messages Up to 29 Days Ahead

The newly launched message scheduling feature enables users to plan messages in advance, similar to iMessage’s “Send Later” function. By long-pressing the “send” button, users can select a date and time, scheduling messages up to 29 days ahead — ideal for birthday wishes or important reminders.

Translate Messages Instantly

Instagram’s new translation tool supports 99 languages, allowing users to easily translate incoming or outgoing messages. To use it, just hard-press a message and select “Translate,” making cross-language conversations smoother than ever.

Pin Your Favorite Chats and Messages

Users can now pin up to three messages, images, memes, or reels at the top of any chat. Whether it’s an important detail or a funny meme, simply hold down on the message and tap “Pin.” To remove it, press the pinned message and select “Unpin.”

Invite Friends With QR Code Links

Group chats are getting a boost with QR code invites. Users can generate a QR code from a chat’s invite link and share it instantly or save it for later. Friends can scan the code to join the group seamlessly.

These exciting new features are now rolling out to iOS and Android users, with web access expected soon.