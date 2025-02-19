RadioandMusic
| 19 Feb 2025
music
News
YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics
Music Services | Youtube | music | TV | Singer |

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introducing new Display options, including live lyrics.

A new “Display” button now appears between Thumbs Down and Save when watching a music video. This feature allows users to customize their viewing experience by selecting:

• Video – The standard music video experience.

• Lyrics – Live scrolling lyrics displayed on the left, similar to YouTube Music.

• Artwork – A centered album cover with a blurred background, plus song and artist details.

These Display options also appear when playing a song from the YouTube Music tab or app shortcut, allowing users to quickly switch to a music video version. The selected mode (Video, Lyrics, or Artwork) remains consistent across songs and videos.

This update provides a seamless, lean-back experience for enjoying music on smart TVs. The feature is rolling out with YouTube for Android TV version 5.22+, and users on other smart TV platforms are also starting to see it.

