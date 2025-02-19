MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time personalized ‘mashups’ of their favorite songs in an environment that supports artists and songwriters, has launched in the Apple App Store in the US.

Featuring select tracks from across the leading global music companies and music publishers including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group (including Warner Chappell Music and Warner Recorded Music), Kobalt Music and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) MashApp makes it simple for music fans to reimagine popular hits and also provides artists, songwriters and rightsholders with content attribution for all user creations.

MashApp lets music fans play with their favorite songs and have a more engaged, interactive experience without needing extensive music production knowledge. Users in real-time can weave together tracks available through the app into a single, personalized playback experience by adjusting easy-to-use, intuitive settings for duration, start and end points, use of vocals or instruments, and tempo to get the combination just right. Fans can also share web links to allow MashApp’s userbase of music lovers to experience their audio combinations as well as follow other creators on the app, adding a social layer to the experience.

Members of the MashApp community can use parts of select tracks and listen to ‘mashups’ for free or subscribe to MashApp’s Premium tier for unlimited, ad-free mashup listening and to unlock the app’s full creative potential. MashApp is the only place to find and hear the ‘mashups’ made by other users in its community.

“MashApp’s mission is to bring the joy of playing with music creation to non-musicians, to let people play with their favorite music, as they have long done through DJing, mix tapes, mashups, and karaoke,” explains MashApp CEO and founder Ian Henderson. “We want this new creative play to be a great experience for fans, but also for artists. This requires close partnerships with record labels and music publishers, and we’re excited that our partners have embraced our vision.”

Said Mark Piibe, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Digital Strategy, Sony Music Entertainment, “We are pleased to be working with MashApp to help fans go deeper in how they engage with their favorite music through a new personalization and creation experience that appropriately values the work of our artists. This partnership furthers Sony Music’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovation in the marketplace by collaborating with developers of quality products that see opportunity in solutions that respect the rights of professional creators."

Nadir Contractor, SVP, Digital Strategy & Business Development at Universal Music Group said, “UMG always seeks to support innovation in the digital music ecosystem. MashApp introduces another evolution of the streaming experience for users by combining the creativity of DJ apps, with the accessibility that streaming offers. Within MashApp, users can unlock their own creative expression to curate, play and enjoy in real-time musical mashups from their favorite artists and songs, while respecting and supporting artist rights.”

“Our commitment to championing the rights of our artists and songwriters is at the core of everything we do,” said John Rees, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, WMG. “This partnership with MashApp builds on this mission–delivering a licensed, innovative platform that not only offers fans an exciting way to engage with music but also safeguards the work of the artists and songwriters who make it all possible.”

Bob Bruderman, Chief Digital Officer at Kobalt Music, adds, “Kobalt has been a strong supporter of new companies that allow fans to express their creativity and engage with music they love. It was immediately clear that MashApp had a unique vision that opened a new experience for music fans on a well-executed platform, simultaneously respecting copyright. We look forward to a long partnership with MashApp.”