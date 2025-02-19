RadioandMusic
RNM
| 19 Feb 2025
music
News
JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Jio Star | Comedy Central | Vh1 | MTV Beats | Zee Cafe |

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation of nine channels, including the SD and HD versions of Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats. This move, effective March 15, 2025, marks the end of an era for these popular entertainment brands.

Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats: A legacy of entertainment

Comedy Central, launched in India in 2012, quickly gained popularity for its Western-style comedy content. The channel showcased award-winning series like The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Saturday Night Live, as well as popular sitcoms like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.
 
Vh1, which entered the Indian market in 2005, played a significant role in shaping the country's pop culture landscape. The channel popularized Western music among adult English-speaking viewers and hosted events like Vh1 Supersonic.
 
MTV Beats, launched in 2016, targeted a younger audience with its 24x7 Hindi music offerings. The channel featured programs like Love Beats with Darshan Raval and Flashback, catering to the music needs of urban and rural India.
 
The Future of English Entertainment Channels
 
With the departure of Comedy Central and Vh1, Indian viewers are left with only two English entertainment brands: Colors Infinity and Zee Cafe. JioStar's decision to discontinue these channels marks a significant shift in the Indian television landscape.
 
As the media industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how broadcasters will adapt to changing viewer habits and preferences. One thing is certain, however: the discontinuation of Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats marks the end of an era for English entertainment channels in India.
 
related stories
 |  19 Feb 2025

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introducing new Display options, including live lyrics.

 |  19 Feb 2025

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time personalized ‘mashups’ of their favorite songs in an environment that supports artists and songwriters, has launched in the Apple App Store in the US.

 |  18 Feb 2025

Spotify set to launch 'Music Pro' HiFi streaming in 2025: Here’s What to Expect

MUMBAI: After nearly four years of anticipation, Spotify’s HiFi audio streaming might finally be on its way, competing with platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group