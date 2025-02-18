Spotify set to launch 'Music Pro' HiFi streaming in 2025: Here’s What to Expect

MUMBAI: After nearly four years of anticipation, Spotify’s HiFi audio streaming might finally be on its way, competing with platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. The upcoming high-fidelity streaming service is expected to be branded as “Music Pro” and could be introduced as an add-on package rather than a standard feature.

Unlike Apple Music, which offers HD audio streaming at no extra cost, Spotify’s Music Pro subscription is rumored to come with an additional $6 monthly fee, bringing the total cost to $18 per month in the U.S. For Indian users, where the premium plan is priced at Rs.119 per month, Music Pro might cost around Rs.150 extra.

Beyond HiFi streaming, Spotify aims to entice users by bundling Music Pro with exclusive perks such as song remixing features, early access to concert ticket deals, and special discounts. The company has already secured key licensing agreements with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group, ensuring access to high-quality content.

Spotify originally announced its HiFi music tier in 2021, but its launch has faced repeated delays. Now, with 2025 on the horizon, it seems the long-awaited high-fidelity streaming experience is finally set to become a reality.