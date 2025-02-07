YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it from its familiar pill-shaped button to the carousel of actions in the Now Playing screen. This shift keeps playback position syncing intact while aligning with YouTube’s video-centric experience.

The new “Video” option now appears alongside Thumbs Up/Down, Comments, and Save, potentially pushing the Share button off-screen. However, the freed-up space above remains unused, leaving the Cast button somewhat isolated.

This update coincides with YouTube Music’s ongoing rollout of a redesigned Now Playing interface, which was first spotted in November. The refreshed layout prioritizes playback controls for easier one-handed use, with a streamlined timeline scrubber and carousel actions placed lower on the screen for improved accessibility. While some users have received the update, it has yet to be widely deployed.