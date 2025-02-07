Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding both audio and visual content on the streaming platform while introducing “new paid subscription tiers.” The deal, which remains financially undisclosed, is expected to enhance user experiences and support artists and songwriters.

This follows a similar deal between Spotify and Universal Music Group, fueling speculation that the long-awaited HiFi lossless audio feature and premium-tier subscriptions could soon be introduced. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek emphasized that 2025 will be a year of “accelerated execution,” with the company aggressively pursuing innovations in music streaming.

Additionally, the agreement introduces a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music, strengthening alignment on royalty payments. The move comes as Warner Music Group recently acquired a controlling stake in Tempo Music, further solidifying its investment in music rights.

While Spotify continues to face criticism over lower per-stream artist payouts compared to competitors like Apple Music, the company maintains that its model prioritizes overall payout volume by maximizing listener engagement. With these industry-shaping deals, Spotify is gearing up for a transformative year in digital music consumption.