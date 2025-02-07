RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Feb 2025
music
News
Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | Warner Music | Apple music | music |

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding both audio and visual content on the streaming platform while introducing “new paid subscription tiers.” The deal, which remains financially undisclosed, is expected to enhance user experiences and support artists and songwriters.

This follows a similar deal between Spotify and Universal Music Group, fueling speculation that the long-awaited HiFi lossless audio feature and premium-tier subscriptions could soon be introduced. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek emphasized that 2025 will be a year of “accelerated execution,” with the company aggressively pursuing innovations in music streaming.

Additionally, the agreement introduces a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music, strengthening alignment on royalty payments. The move comes as Warner Music Group recently acquired a controlling stake in Tempo Music, further solidifying its investment in music rights.

While Spotify continues to face criticism over lower per-stream artist payouts compared to competitors like Apple Music, the company maintains that its model prioritizes overall payout volume by maximizing listener engagement. With these industry-shaping deals, Spotify is gearing up for a transformative year in digital music consumption.

related stories
 |  07 Feb 2025

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it from its familiar pill-shaped button to the carousel of actions in the Now Playing screen. This shift keeps playback position syncing intact while aligning with YouTube’s video-centric experience.

 |  05 Feb 2025

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, set to take place May 12-15 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.

 |  05 Feb 2025

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassing market estimates of €450.6 million, driven by steady user growth, price hikes, and cost-cutting measures. Following the announcement, Spotify’s shares surged over 9% in premarket trading.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group