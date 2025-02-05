Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, set to take place May 12-15 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly. This marks the first time the conference will be held in Atlanta, following a decade in Nashville, as part of a new rotating host city model.

The shift was inspired by the Music Biz Roadshow series, which has connected industry professionals with local artist communities in cities like Memphis and Chattanooga since 2022.

New Events and Key Highlights

The conference kicks off on May 12 with a First Timers' Meetup, giving newcomers a chance to network with Music Biz staff and board members, followed by an opening night party sponsored by Spotify.

On May 13, the State of the Industry Breakfast will provide insights into global consumption trends and industry outlooks. The Music Biz Roadshow also returns with support from The Mechanical Licensing Collective and Made In Memphis Entertainment, offering guidance on revenue optimization for artists and their teams.

For tech-driven professionals, the lineup includes:

Startup Lab (May 12)

Startup Round Robin (May 13)

Music Tech Hackathon (May 15)

Other major summits include:

Let's Talk Physical (focusing on physical music sales)

Music Security Summit

Publishing Summit

Music & Money

Indie Label Summit

The Bizzy Awards & Industry Recognition

The fourth annual Bizzy Awards, sponsored by Warner Music, will take place on May 14. The ceremony will honor late Twitch executive Cindy Charles with the 2025 Presidential Award and recognize Digital Data Exchange (DDEX) with the 2025 Impact Award. Finalists for additional awards will be announced in February.

A Growing Global Community

Music Biz President Portia Sabin expressed excitement over the expanded agenda, emphasizing the industry's role in shaping the event.

"The task of building a comprehensive, four-day program for our Annual Conference becomes harder and harder every year thanks to the innovative and compelling panel ideas contributed by our ever-growing global communityit's a good problem to have!" said Sabin. "We're proud of how the agenda for Music Biz 2025 came together, and we can't wait to welcome both new and returning faces to our event in this year's new host city."

With Atlanta as its new home, Music Biz 2025 promises to bring together industry leaders, emerging artists, and tech innovators for an insightful and dynamic four-day event.