05 Feb 2025
Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99
18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe's cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world's first and sole conference, IRF's first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low price of $2.99 for new and eligible subscribers in the US. Touted as the company’s “biggest offer ever,” the deal is available from January 29 to February 27, 2025, in celebration of Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and his Road to Halftime collection, now streaming on the platform.

Apple Music’s Limited-Time Offer Details

New and eligible users can avail themselves of this promotional offer, but those who qualify for the three-month free trial of Apple Music will not be eligible. After the six-month period ends, the subscription will auto-renew at the Individual plan price of $11.99 per month.

Apple Music’s regular pricing includes:

• Student Plan: $5.99/month

• Individual Plan: $11.99/month

• Family Plan: $16.99/month (supports up to six users)

It remains unclear if this promotion can be bundled with the Apple One plan.

Access and Features

Subscribers will enjoy over 100 million songs, offline playback, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics. The service is accessible via the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as well as on Android devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming platforms. Users can also stream music directly from music.apple.com.

With this limited-time deal, Apple Music aims to attract more users while celebrating one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

