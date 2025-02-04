Bay Owl Studios: Redefining Sound Engineering with Passion, Innovation, and Excellence

MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. As the founder of Bay Owl Studios, he has built a space that champions collaboration, innovation, and creativity, working with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Divine, Karsh Kale, and Ankur Tewari.

Varun’s transition from a corporate career to audio engineering was anything but conventional. “My early years in Chartered Accountancy and Deloitte were shaped more by societal norms than by passion,” he shares. However, the structured 9-to-5 life didn’t align with his creative aspirations.

After exploring his interests ranging from sports to filmmaking he stumbled upon audio engineering while working on short films. “It just clicked,” he recalls. A deep dive into the industry led him to nearly a decade of experience in Mumbai’s top studios, followed by freelancing and, ultimately, launching Bay Owl Studios in 2020.

“The name reflects our love for Mumbai and the industry’s nocturnal work culture,” he explains. However, starting a studio from scratch came with its own set of challenges.

The early days of Bay Owl Studios were anything but smooth. “Construction delays were our first hurdle, and just when we launched in February 2020, the pandemic shut everything down,” Varun recalls.

With the industry at a standstill, adaptability became key. “Instead of focusing solely on studio hours, we shifted our approach to service quality and explored new revenue streams.” This strategic pivot helped Bay Owl Studios not only survive but thrive, expanding into a five-studio facility that continues to grow.

Among the many projects Varun has worked on, one stands out as a turning point his collaboration with Karsh Kale and Chinese pop star Sa Dingding on The Butterfly Dream (2014).

“I didn’t even realize I’d be the recording engineer at first,” he recalls. The initial sessions with Karsh were meant to last seven days, with plans to shift to Yash Raj Studios for the final recordings. However, after the first week, Karsh made a bold decision: “He asked his team to cancel the Yash Raj booking and continue working with me.”

For Varun, it was a defining moment. “Having an artist of Karsh Kale’s stature place such confidence in me was incredibly validating.” That experience reinforced his belief that trust and open communication are at the heart of great sound production an ethos that continues to define Bay Owl Studios today.

Bay Owl Studios has rapidly become a key player in the Indian music industry, winning the IRAA 2024 Award and contributing to a Cannes-winning song. But for Varun, the real reward lies in the relationships built along the way.

“These accolades are humbling, but what truly sets us apart is our artist-centric approach,” he says. “We don’t just provide a service—we collaborate, innovate, and become part of an artist’s journey.”

With ambitious plans for online services, educational initiatives, and an independent label, Bay Owl Studios is only getting started. “This is just the beginning,” Varun says with a smile, and if his journey so far is any indication, the future sounds incredible.