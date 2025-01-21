WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through their status updates. Currently available to select iOS beta testers via version 25.1.10.73 on the TestFlight beta program, the feature is expected to see a wider rollout in the coming weeks, according to WABetaInfo.

What the Music Sharing Feature Offers

iOS beta users can now add audio clips to their status updates, a functionality that was recently launched for Android users. The feature integrates an extensive music catalog from Meta, including tracks available in Instagram’s music library. This update aims to create a seamless user experience across platforms.

How to Use the Feature

• Users can browse and select songs directly from the drawing editor while creating a status update.

• An active internet connection is required to access the music catalog and stream audio.

• If offline, users will see an error message prompting them to reconnect.

This feature enhances personalization, allowing users to express their moods and moments with a soundtrack that resonates.

Interactivity and Cross-Platform Appeal

The addition of music to WhatsApp status updates not only personalizes content but also boosts interactivity. Contacts can enjoy the music and discover new tracks or artists by accessing their Instagram profiles directly from WhatsApp. This integration aligns WhatsApp’s functionality more closely with Instagram, where users have long been able to add music to stories.

By bridging the gap between platforms, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience and bring fresh, engaging features to its global audience.