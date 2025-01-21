RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Jan 2025
music
News
WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | WhatsApp | music |

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through their status updates. Currently available to select iOS beta testers via version 25.1.10.73 on the TestFlight beta program, the feature is expected to see a wider rollout in the coming weeks, according to WABetaInfo.

What the Music Sharing Feature Offers

iOS beta users can now add audio clips to their status updates, a functionality that was recently launched for Android users. The feature integrates an extensive music catalog from Meta, including tracks available in Instagram’s music library. This update aims to create a seamless user experience across platforms.

How to Use the Feature

• Users can browse and select songs directly from the drawing editor while creating a status update.

• An active internet connection is required to access the music catalog and stream audio.

• If offline, users will see an error message prompting them to reconnect.

This feature enhances personalization, allowing users to express their moods and moments with a soundtrack that resonates.

Interactivity and Cross-Platform Appeal

The addition of music to WhatsApp status updates not only personalizes content but also boosts interactivity. Contacts can enjoy the music and discover new tracks or artists by accessing their Instagram profiles directly from WhatsApp. This integration aligns WhatsApp’s functionality more closely with Instagram, where users have long been able to add music to stories.

By bridging the gap between platforms, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience and bring fresh, engaging features to its global audience.

related stories
 |  10 Jan 2025

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group, announced today a worldwide distribution agreement. Based in Canada and India, EYP Creations is one of the top artist management and content marketing companies of Punjabi entertainment.

 |  07 Jan 2025

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms. Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India.

 |  06 Jan 2025

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group