ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group, announced today a worldwide distribution agreement. Based in Canada and India, EYP Creations is one of the top artist management and content marketing companies of Punjabi entertainment. This strategic partnership aims to elevate Punjabi music in Canada while fostering the development of emerging talent in the market.

The venture also encompasses EYP's label, UrDebut Canada, which has successfully launched several artists like Kushagra and Tanishqa, achieving global viral chart success. ADA’s Canada team will work closely with UrDebut Canada to develop and launch new talent, providing a platform for up-and-coming artists to reach a broader audience.

The global appetite for music from India and the South Asian diaspora is experiencing rapid expansion, with Punjabi-language pop and hip-hop driving much of this momentum. In 2023, global consumption of Punjabi music surged by 59%, with Canada emerging as a vital hub for artistic creation and innovation in this space.

CAT KREIDICH, President, ADA, says: “We’re excited to bring this Punjabi music leader into the Warner Music Group family. Our team is looking forward to partnering closely with Nikhil and everyone at EYP Creations to mine new opportunities in the market and bring new voices into the mix.”

KRISTEN BURKE, President of Warner Music Canada says “This partnership with EYP Creations marks a strategic step in expanding WMG’s presence within the Punjabi music landscape. This alliance not only supports the growth of Punjabi music in Canada, but also opens doors for discovering and nurturing emerging talent in this vibrant community.”

NIKHIL DWIVEDI, CEO of EYP Creations says, "We are honoured to partner with ADA where we will be providing the best distribution and marketing solutions to top South Asian artists based in Canada. We are focused on nurturing young South Asian talent together through launching them at Urdebut Canada label and building them through distribution, management, live events and collaborations around the globe.

This new alliance between ADA and EYP Creations establishes a channel for promoting Punjabi-language music in Canada, and extends on a partnership which was first established in India. It also supports the burgeoning Canadian South Asian artist community, fostering their growth both domestically and on the global stage. By combining ADA’s distribution expertise with EYP Creations' deep roots in South Asian music, this partnership aims to amplify the voices of South Asian artists and broaden their reach to new audiences worldwide.

This latest announcement follows a number of deals which has seen ADA partner with leading Punjabi music companies. ADA is also working closely with Punjabi music content aggregator, Sky Digital, and Punjabi record label, Geet MP3.