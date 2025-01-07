Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms. Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India. In her new role, Sheetal will lead the expansion strategy and operations of the company known for bringing the Candlelight Concerts across India, focusing on delivering innovative entertainment experiences in the rapidly growing experience economy.

With an illustrious career spanning Fortune Global 500 companies and dynamic startups, Sheetal brings extensive technology leadership experience and a proven track record in scaling businesses across diverse sectors. Her expertise in leveraging AI and data-driven strategies for business growth aligns perfectly with Live Your City's vision for the Indian market.

Speaking about her appointment, Sheetal Birla said, "I am excited to join Live Your City at this pivotal moment in India's entertainment landscape. The country's rich cultural heritage, combined with its appetite for innovative experiences, presents unprecedented opportunities. I look forward to working with the talented team to expand our footprint and create memorable experiences that resonate with India's diverse audiences."

Prior to joining Live Your City, Sheetal held transformative positions at several leading organisations, including Falkonry (deep tech and AI), Samsung (mobile), Tesco (retail), and Siemens (telecom), where she consistently demonstrated excellence in brand building, go-to-market strategy development, and revenue growth acceleration. Her global perspective, shaped by living in eleven cities across six countries, brings a unique understanding of diverse markets and consumer behaviours.

Sheetal holds a Bachelor's in Computer Science and Engineering and an MBA from INSEAD. Her combination of technical expertise and business acumen positions her perfectly to drive Live Your City's next phase of growth in India's dynamic entertainment sector.