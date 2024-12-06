JioSaavn releases ‘Replay 2024’ for its listeners

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners Replay 2024 showcasing trends and listening habits of users based on their streaming activity on JioSaavn. While listeners can access their personal Replay 2024 highlights on their mobile applications, JioSaavn mapped some interesting national listening habits.

Based on data from the past year - Pehle Bhi Main by Raj Shekhar and Vishal Mishra from the movie ANIMAL was the most streamed song on the platform. Heeriye by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh; Sajni by Arijit Singh and Ram Sampath from Laapataa Ladies; O Maahi by Arijit Singh from the movie Dunki were amongst the chart toppers. Aaj ki Raat by Madhubanti from the movie Stree 2; Hass Hass by Diljit, Sia and Greg Krustin; Husn by Anuv Jain and Soulmate by Badshah and Arijit Singh were also on the most streamed songs list.

The data also revealed Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik and Pritam Chakraborty to be the top three artists followed by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal. Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi emerged as the top three languages across the nation followed closely by Bhojpuri and Tamil. While Bollywood, Desi-Indie and Telugu film music were the top three genres, it was observed that Devotional music and Kollywood were also popular among users. As a genre - Devotional was also popular among podcast listeners on JioSaavn.

India Superhits Top 50 dominated the playlist streams with India Superhits Top 50 Hindi being number one followed by Best of 90s (Hindi), India Superhits Top 50 Telugu, India Superhits Top 50 Bhojpuri and India Superhits Top 50. Ram Siya Ram, Tum Hi Ho, Mere Ghar Ram Aaye hain, Raataan Lambiyan and Zihaal e Miskin were on the list of Trending JioTunes.

Users can get their personalised Replay 2024 on their JioSaavn app.