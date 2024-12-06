RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Dec 2024
music
News
JioSaavn releases ‘Replay 2024’ for its listeners
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | JioSaavn | Arijit Singh | Alka Yagnik | Pritam Chakraborty | Vishal Mishra | Songs | music |

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners Replay 2024 showcasing trends and listening habits of users based on their streaming activity on JioSaavn. While listeners can access their personal Replay 2024 highlights on their mobile applications, JioSaavn mapped some interesting national listening habits.

Based on data from the past year - Pehle Bhi Main by Raj Shekhar and Vishal Mishra from the movie ANIMAL was the most streamed song on the platform. Heeriye by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh; Sajni by Arijit Singh and Ram Sampath from Laapataa Ladies; O Maahi by Arijit Singh from the movie Dunki were amongst the chart toppers. Aaj ki Raat by Madhubanti from the movie Stree 2; Hass Hass by Diljit, Sia and Greg Krustin; Husn by Anuv Jain and Soulmate by Badshah and Arijit Singh were also on the most streamed songs list.

The data also revealed Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik and Pritam Chakraborty to be the top three artists followed by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal. Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi emerged as the top three languages across the nation followed closely by Bhojpuri and Tamil. While Bollywood, Desi-Indie and Telugu film music were the top three genres, it was observed that Devotional music and Kollywood were also popular among users. As a genre - Devotional was also popular among podcast listeners on JioSaavn.

India Superhits Top 50 dominated the playlist streams with India Superhits Top 50 Hindi being number one followed by Best of 90s (Hindi), India Superhits Top 50 Telugu, India Superhits Top 50 Bhojpuri and India Superhits Top 50. Ram Siya Ram, Tum Hi Ho, Mere Ghar Ram Aaye hain, Raataan Lambiyan and Zihaal e Miskin were on the list of Trending JioTunes.

Users can get their personalised Replay 2024 on their JioSaavn app.

related stories
 |  27 Nov 2024

Sony India celebrates 30 years of enriching lives through innovation

MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indian market in November 2024.

 |  14 Nov 2024

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, North America’s most celebrated nonprofit music festival, has announced the lineup for its 2025 edition featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem & Justice, returning to Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix

 |  12 Nov 2024

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovation—the ‘Music Mixer’. This new feature, designed to revolutionize how creators interact with music, provides users with full control over individual stems within a track.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group