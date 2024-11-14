Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, North America’s most celebrated nonprofit music festival, has announced the lineup for its 2025 edition featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem & Justice, returning to Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona on March 7-8, 2025. M3F donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity, with $6 million in total since its inception in 2004.

Entering its 22nd year in 2025, M3F has long had a standard of excellence when it comes to musical curation, historically bringing in an eclectic mix of world class talent spanning the worlds of indie, rock, hip-hop, electronic, jam bands, and more. The 2025 lineup will be led by the likes of the trailblazing LCD Soundsystem and their extensive catalog of boundary breaking hits alongside pioneering French electronic duo Justice, hot on the heels of their acclaimed LP Hyperdrama.

Tickets On Sale Now

Each headliner is revered in their own right, with the James Murphy led LCD Soundsystem celebrated for capturing a distinctive New York cool and bridging the gap between the underground and the mainstream, influencing artists across genres. The band’s recent activity has been highlighted by eight sold out LA residency performances and the release of “x-ray eyes,” the first single from their forthcoming full length. Fans can also expect all of their trademark themes of nostalgia and youth, induced by hits like “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House”, “All My Friends”, and “Dance Yrself Clean”.

Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay’s Justice have similarly seen their influence permeate across genres, incorporating elements of electro, rock, disco, and more to their dynamic live performances. Their gritty, bass-heavy sound has catapulted them to international fame, beginning with hits like “D.A.N.C.E.”, “Genesis”, and “Phantom” from their renowned debut Cross all the way to Hyperdrama’s “Neverender”, “The End”, and “Saturine” with collaborators like Tame Impala, Thundercat, and Miguel.

Touting something for everyone, M3F’s 2025 lineup also features infectious electro pop live duo Sylvan Esso, indie darlings Alvvays, and the emotionally charged and dance floor ready sounds of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set). The lineup’s depth continues with indie pop stand out and vibrant personality Dev Lemons, the bossa nova and oldies-influenced Summer Salt, and hometown singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist UPSAHL.

Additional lineup highlights include four piece Latinx band Luna Luna, New Zealand based electronic pop producer BAYNK, and record producer and mashup artist Girl Talk. Fans can also look forward to indie and alternative-leaning acts such as Hippie Sabotage, Ricky Montgomery, Beach Weather, and Eggy, plus emerging acts including The Strike, ALEXSUCKS, Orions Belte, and Pariah Pete.

In continuing M3F's long tradition of showcasing the best new music, a number of artists on the line up will be making their Arizona debuts including Toronto-based jazz meets soul and experimental electronic ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD, high-energy Australian duo Confidence Man, the immersive soundscapes of electronic act Mindchatter, plus Braxe + Falcon, Leisure, Arc de Soleil, Doss, and Monster Rally.

Since its inception, M3F has supported its community through donations to various beneficiaries under its four pillars of Community, Education, Arts, and Environment. Initially a team-building exercise spawned by the family-run Wespac Construction, the festival has evolved into a philanthropic flagship for the city of Phoenix. In 2023, M3F launched the M3F Fund, allowing nonprofit or 501 (c)(3) organizations to apply for funding. Applications for 2025 are now open, with organizations needing to provide clear, measurable plans that align with M3F’s four pillars.

The M3F Fund raised $750,000 in 2024, supporting a range of charities with notable contributions of $140,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for music therapy programs and $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona for a new 40-home development. This year, M3F also helped St. Mary’s Food Bank provide 100,000 meals to local families and supported Joy Bus in delivering over 1,000 meals to cancer patients and their families.

Upcoming M3F initiatives include a Turkey Drive with St. Vincent De Paul in November, following a successful Bike Drive in September. The festival has also partnered with Cowtown S.K.A.T.E., a nonprofit promoting the physical, mental, and social benefits of skateboarding, on a 4-week ‘Skate & Create’ program introducing kids to both skateboarding and graphic design. Additionally, M3F is collaborating with The Foster Alliance for their 2024 Fills Santa Sleigh event, collecting holiday toys for foster youth aged 0-21.

M3F’s mission to drive meaningful change is powered by its fans, who not only attend for a great time with friends but to also contribute to the local community. By combining live music, art, and active community engagement with a strong focus on social impact, M3F stands out as an innovative cause-driven festival with a unique purpose.

Tickets for M3F 2025 are available now on the festival’s official website.

M3F 2025 Lineup

LCD Soundsystem

Justice

Sylvan Esso

Alvvays

ALEXSUCKS

alice.km

Arc De Soleil

BADBADNOTGOOD

BAYNK

Beach Weather

Braxe + Falcon

Chloe Tang

Confidence Man

Dev Lemons

Doss

Eggy

Frost Children (DJ Set)

Girl Talk

Goldwax Revival

Hippie Sabotage

Leisure

Luna Luna

Mindchatter

Monster Rally

Orions Belte

Pariah Pete

Ricky Montgomery

Slow Pulp

The Strike

Summer Salt

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)