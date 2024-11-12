RadioandMusic
Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control
Music Services | Hoopr | Songs |

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovation—the ‘Music Mixer’. This new feature, designed to revolutionize how creators interact with music, provides users with full control over individual stems within a track. By isolating, muting, or blending different instrumental components such as bass, drums, or vocals, the Music Mixer enables creators to produce personalized, one-of-its-kind soundtracks.

Hoopr’s Music Mixer offers an unprecedented level of customization. Users can now explore individual stems of a track, adjusting their volume or removing certain parts to suit their project’s needs. With the Solo function, creators can focus on one specific stem—like isolating the drums for a particular scene. Conversely, the Mute feature allows users to remove elements they don’t want, such as listening to the track without the bass or vocals. This feature unlocks endless possibilities for tailoring the music to match the tone and style of any creative work.

Rakesh Nair, Chief Technology Officer at Hoopr.ai, shared his excitement about the launch: "We’re thrilled to introduce the Music Mixer to our platform. It’s not just about listening to music; it’s about engaging with it. Creators now have the power to shape the sound of their projects in ways that were previously complex and time-consuming. With the Music Mixer, it’s all at their fingertips, and the creative possibilities are endless."

The Music Mixer represents a leap forward in streamlining the music customization process. Creators no longer need advanced audio editing software or technical expertise to customize tracks. Hoopr’s vast library of royalty-free music, combined with the ease of the Music Mixer, means users can quickly find, edit, and download the perfect soundtrack to accompany their content. By enabling complete creative control over music tracks, the Music Mixer encourages users to experiment and explore new sound combinations, fostering a sense of innovation and artistry.

According to Mr. Nair, the Music Mixer also enhances collaboration within the creative community. Users can share their custom mixes, allowing for deeper cooperation on projects and sparking new creative partnerships. "We’ve always envisioned Hoopr as more than just a music platform; we see it as a creative ecosystem where ideas can flow freely, and collaboration thrives. The Music Mixer is a testament to that vision," Mr. Nair added.

Hoopr’s Music Mixer is accessible directly through the player interface. Once a track is selected, users can click on the Music Mixer option, which provides access to all available stems. From there, users can make adjustments in real-time, choosing the elements they want to highlight or suppress. Whether someone wants to hear a track with only vocals and drums or create a purely instrumental version, the Music Mixer makes it possible. The tool is intuitive and flexible, allowing users to craft custom soundscapes with ease.

As of now, downloading customized tracks is an exclusive feature available to Creator Elite subscribers. For users interested in unlocking the full potential of the Music Mixer, Hoopr encourages them to explore its pricing options and consider upgrading their subscription to Creator Elite, providing seamless access to these advanced capabilities. This feature is expected to become an essential tool for creators across various platforms, whether they are producing content for social media, film, or podcasts.

