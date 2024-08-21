RadioandMusic
IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities
MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) is glad to launch ‘Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World’ in collaboration with MusiConnect India,  scheduled from August 31st to September 2nd, 2024.  Set against the backdrop of India's bustling capital, New Delhi, the global music summit will convene 11 International Festival Directors representing 13 World Music Festivals, alongside industry leaders, domain experts, and trailblazing creators from music industry to explore avenues for international collaboration, cultural exchange, and the immense potential to elevate Indiamusic and its creators onto the global stage.

IPRS’s recent journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying its role as an essential pillar for music creators and owner publishers. As the sole music copyright society representing authors, composers, and publishers, our commitment goes beyond rights management to actively creating opportunities that empower and elevate careers.

As India continues to emerge as a global music hub, garnering significant international attention, the global summit promises to be a platform for engaging discussions, networking and international collaboration. The conference will drive dialogues on global opportunities, preparing India for its next major leap in the international music market.

The three-day event promises key note speeches, insightful panels, networking, connect corners, and music showcase.

Event Details:

Day 1: Seminar & Conference 

Date: 31st August | Venue: India International Centre, New Delhi

Key note speeches, panels, fireside-chats, connect corner and networking  

We are honoured to announce the distinguished presence of Javed Akhtar Sahab, Chairman of IPRS, Dr. Raghavender GR, Senior Consultant IPR (DPIIT), Mr. Vivek Raina, Managing Director of Believe, India & Southeast Asia, Mr. Karan Grover, Senior Director at IEMA, Dolby Laboratories, and Mr. Mayur Puri, Lyricist, Author, Film Director, and IPRS Board Member, Mr. Atul Churamani – MD Turnkey Music & Publishing, alongside a host of other eminent speakers and industry leaders at the conference. 

Sessions:

.THE TIME IS NOW: Amplifying India’s Presence on the Global Music Stage
 
.NAVIGATING IP RIGHTS: Global Insights and India's Evolving Landscape
.
DIGITAL RESONANCE: Looking forward to the Decade – Shifting Trends and Global Dynamics
 
.BEYOND BORDERS: Exploring Physical & Digital Frontiers – Insights and Best Practices in Recording, Publishing & Live Music
 
.TOURISM THROUGH MUSIC: A Complete Cultural Experience – Case Studies and Trends.

Days 2 & 3: Music Showcase and Connect Corner

Dates: September 1 & 2, 2024 | Venue: The Piano Man, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi 

Performances by 15 outstanding artists and bands featuring the soundscapes of India. An eclectic showcase of India’s musical talent, representing a vibrant mix of musical genres and regional diversity. 

This showcase serves as a catalyst for discovery, where the Indian talent will connect directly with 11 top class festival directors representing 13 leading international festivals to explore opportunities for future performances and cross-border collaborations. It aims to be a strategic  networking and collaboration platform that bridges the  gap between local talent and global opportunities.

International Participation: 11 festival directors representing 13 leading international festivals from Poland, Hungary, France, Mongolia, Morocco, South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Slovakia, will be in attendance.

Commenting on the event, Rakesh Nigam, CEO of The Indian Performing Right Society said, "IPRS is glad to collaborate with MusiConnect India in creating global opportunities for India’s diverse talent across genres and geographies. Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World, coinciding with IPRS's 55th Anniversary, marks a new milestone in our long and impactful journey. It is poised to be a landmark event, not only envisioning the future of the music industry but also positioning India as a key player on the global stage. The global music conference on Day1 serves as a precursor to the two-day music showcase,  where independent artists and music creators from various regions will present their work to top international festival directors. 

At IPRS, we understand the crucial role that music plays in shaping our nation’s creative identity. This conference highlights the vast potential of our cultural heritage and reaffirms IPRS's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities for our creators. We are delighted to join forces with key stakeholders in the music industry, both in India and abroad, to chart a dynamic future for India’s musical talent." 

“Soundscapes of India aims to highlight the value of local, traditional, and independent music by unlocking its market potential on a global scale. This initiative aspires to create a platform that showcases the incredible diversity of Indian music, featuring both celebrated artists and those whose musicare seldom heard. As an artist-driven venture, Soundscapes of India is committed to creating opportunities that benefit Indian music creators, connecting them with presenters and opportunities worldwide.”, added Kaushik Dutta, Founder Director MusiConnect India, President MusiConnect Asia, Vice President Global Music Market Network. 

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to be part of an extraordinary journey into the future of Music. Secure your spot for the Global Music Conference on 31ST August on Paytm Insider – ENTRY FREE

