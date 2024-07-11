Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brought a significant shift in attitudes towards sustainability and responsible tourism. At the forefront of this movement is TealFeel, a conscious luxury travel company co-founded by Mallika Sheth, Karen Mulla, and Karl Vazifdar. They share insights on the evolution of conscious travel and the growing awareness among festival-goers.

Growth of Conscious Travel

Mallika Sheth: “At a macro level, we’re seeing an increase in awareness of conscious travel, with our Indian clients recognizing the environmental impact of travel. The desire to create new experiences while attending music festivals has grown exponentially. Indian travelers are now more mindful of maintaining the ecosystem around festival venues. This awareness is partly due to the efforts of bands, organizers, and event managers who are setting the sustainability foundation, and partly due to the travelers who are willingly following these guidelines. The younger generation, educated on environmental issues in schools, plays a crucial role in reducing the ecological footprint.”

Impact of Music Festivals on Sustainability

Karen Mulla: “Summer is synonymous with music festivals, and TealFeel guests often want to include these events in their itineraries. The music industry is increasingly focusing on sustainability, from reducing carbon footprints and eliminating plastic waste to using biodegradable materials and renewable energy. Initiatives like banning single-use plastics, introducing reusable cups, and biodegradable packaging are becoming common. Some festivals have even adopted kinetic dance floors that generate electricity from dance moves and stationary bikes that produce energy through pedal movement. The use of e-tickets and eco-friendly merchandise is also on the rise. Take Coldplay, for instance, listed by Time as among the most influential climate action leaders. They didn’t tour for their previous album due to environmental concerns and spent two years developing plans to reduce CO2 emissions for their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour.’ Their efforts included using pyrotechnics and confetti, creating a mobile rechargeable show battery with BMW, and planting a tree for every ticket sold. Their emissions were reduced by 59%, and they continue to support local non-profits.”

Traveler Responsibility and Education

Karl Vazifdar: “Many travelers seek sustainable options but feel overwhelmed about where to start. This is where TealFeel comes in. We provide information from industry partners to guide our guests in making informed choices. We recommend locally-owned businesses, suggest transportation options with lower environmental impact, and include walking tours to explore cities sustainably. For music festivals and sporting events, we offer information on public transportation and carpool services to make our guests more sustainably minded.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Mallika Sheth: “Despite the best efforts by organizers, event managers, bands, and partners like us, the end user drives change, which can be slow and frustrating. Consistent education is crucial. The biggest opportunity lies with the artists themselves, who are role models for the youth. Their positive actions and messages at concerts can accelerate change. It's a burden they bear, but they have a powerful platform to promote environmental responsibility, essential for future generations.”

Future Trends in Conscious Travel

Karen Mulla and Karl Vazifdar: “Looking ahead, we foresee a stronger focus on conscious travel among music festival attendees. Companies like TealFeel play a vital role in shaping these trends by sharing insights and collaborating with partners committed to sustainability. As Indian travelers continue to seek unique experiences, our role is to educate and guide them towards sustainable practices. Music festivals can become a platform for promoting environmental responsibility, resonating with the power of music and the importance of protecting our planet.”

TealFeel’s co-founders highlight the ongoing transformation in travel behavior and the critical role of education and responsible practices in promoting a sustainable future for global music festivals.