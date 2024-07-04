Create Music Group raises $165 mn investment round

RadioandMusic
04 Jul 2024
MUMBAI: Create Music Group, a rapidly growing music and entertainment company, announced today a $165 million investment led by private equity investment firm Flexpoint Ford. The investment is expected to support Create’s continued momentum and its ambitious acquisition strategy. According to Billboard magazine, the raise values the company at $1 Billion, making it a Unicorn.

Founded in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Strauss, Chief Operating Officer, Alexandre Williams and Chief Business Development Officer, Wayne Hampton, Create Music Group is a dynamic, data-driven music company that leverages technology, an owned audience of more than 400 million fans and a valuable catalog of IP. Create provides a full range of services to independent artists and labels, including music distribution, music publishing, content creation support, advertising and tailored financial solutions.

Create’s subsidiaries including the distribution platform Label Engine and Indian YouTube Network Nirvana Digital work with over 75,000 artists and 5,000 label clients.

Create’s rapid growth has largely been self-funded until now and this is the first major investment the company has taken on. “Our partnership with Flexpoint marks a significant milestone for our company and their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and find new ways to serve our client’s evolving needs,” commented Jonathan Strauss, CEO of Create Music Group.

“Flexpoint’s investment will also support our ambitious acquisition strategy which will allow us to expand our market presence and create the scale to continue to provide unparalleled services to our clients and partners.”
Manu Kaushish, President of India for Create stated “Create’s proprietary software platform and suite of professional services gives a rapidly expanding number of independent artists and labels access to major-label services at every stage of their growth. We are excited to scale up our teams in India and work with labels and Artists to bring more Indian music to the world.”

