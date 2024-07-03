Get ready for the ultimate musical extravaganza as BIG FM returns with the second season of its much awaited show BIG Antakshari with Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: For Indians, Antakshari is not just a game but an emotion which transcends borders, cultures and languages bringing us all together. Fostering this belief, BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, announced the return of its highly successful show, BIG Antakshari with Annu Kapoor presented by Bank of Baroda, one of the leading Public Sector Bank. Revamping the iconic musical game, this season features selected teams that have passed rigorous audition rounds held across major cities in India. This highly anticipated show will air across 52 stations of the BIG FM network on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 pm to 9 pm.

BIG Antakshari Season 2 features three teams – Bank of Baroda Deewane, Bank of Baroda Parwaane and Bank of Baroda Mastaane – competing in an epic musical showdown each week, showcasing their passion for Bollywood music. The electrifying game comprises three rounds: the Akshar Round, the Dhun Round and the Visual Round. With BIG Antakshari Season 2, BIG FM aims to redefine the classic Antakshari experience by not only entertaining listeners but also engaging them in fun Bollywood trivia and encouraging participation with Mega Prizes.

Host Annu Kapoor commented, "My long-standing association with BIG FM has allowed me to witness the evolution of audio content over the years. With growing anticipation and enthusiasm among listeners of all age groups, the second season of BIG Antakshari promises to be an unforgettable journey filled with fun and entertainment."

Adding to it, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "BIG Antakshari continues to take BIG FM’s rich legacy of iconic shows forward. The show’s transition from television to radio marks a significant milestone in the audio industry, especially for us. With Annu Kapoor's signature hosting style, coupled with his valuable insights, witty remarks and engaging banter, this season is poised to cement a special place in listeners’ hearts. Additionally, integrating anecdotes, games and trivia with the traditional game format makes this season relatable for audiences across ages. We’re beyond excited for BIG Antakshari season 2 and cannot wait to revel in the love from our listeners, once again.”

Season 1 of BIG Antakshari, also presented by Bank of Baroda, was a resounding success. Continuing the association in Season 2, Bank of Baroda once again intends to connect with its loyal patrons through this innovative and interactive game show. With Madhur Sugar as sweetness partner, BIG Antakshari Season 2 is powered by Torex Cough Syrup (A product by Torque Pharma).

Revisit your favourite songs and check your Bollywood knowledge with BIG Antakshari Season 2 only on BIG FM!