YouTube in Talks with Major Music Labels to License Songs for AI Training

MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificial intelligence tools that replicate popular artists' music, according to The Financial Times.

The platform is reportedly offering a one-time payment to prominent labels such as Universal Music, Warner, and Sony, rather than ongoing royalties. YouTube plans to launch new AI tools this year and requires content from these labels to legally train AI song generators, sources told the outlet. To date, many music artists have resisted the use of AI in music.

In April of last year, over 200 artists, including Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean, signed a letter opposing AI-generated music, warning that it could be "catastrophic to the livelihoods of many working musicians, artists, and songwriters." Last year, YouTube began testing a generative AI tool called Dream Track, which helps users create short music clips by cloning popular artists using text prompts. However, only 10 artists, including Charli XCX, John Legend, and Troye Sivan, agreed to participate.

YouTube reportedly aims to sign up "dozens" of artists to launch the tool this year, the report stated. In response, YouTube clarified that it is not seeking to expand Dream Track but is in talks with labels about other projects. Sources indicated that these deals would differ from previous licensing agreements with AI firms, as they would apply to a select group of artists.

Labels would be responsible for encouraging artists to participate, and the deal's value would be based on the artists signed. This month, major music record labels Universal, Sony, and Warner sued two AI startups, Suno and Udio, for copyright infringement, alleging that the firms illegally used their music to train AI models.

YouTube, by contrast, appears to be attempting to placate the industry with proper payments. Sony, Warner, and Universal are all in contact with YouTube to advance negotiations, according to the report.