RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Jun 2024
music
News
Google to introduce AI-Powered "Ask for Music" feature in YouTube Music App
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Google | Youtube | Music App | music |

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI feature to YouTube Music. While the app has so far been largely AI-free, aside from the AI-generated playlist covers, this is set to change. In the latest YouTube Music app for Android (Version 7.06.53), there are references to a new feature called “Ask for Music.”

Although this might not be the final name, the code provides some insights into its functionality. The relevant code snippets are found in a file named conversational_text_input.xml, indicating that this new feature could replace the current voice search function accessed via the mic icon.

Currently, YouTube Music allows voice search for music, but the mention of experimental AI-generated responses suggests a more conversational search option might be introduced. This would enable users to search for music using natural language, such as describing music videos or asking for songs similar to a specific artist or song. This development aligns with Google’s broader strategy of integrating AI and natural language processing into its products and services. However, these are speculations, and the actual implementation of the feature in YouTube Music remains to be seen.

Additionally, a new app launch animation for YouTube Music, similar to that of the YouTube app, is also in the works. This animation looks quite impressive. The timeline for these updates to be available to the general public is unclear, but they could be rolled out in the coming weeks or months.

related stories
 |  20 Jun 2024

Experience pure Audio Bliss with OnePlus this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day, celebrated on June 21st, is a global event dedicated to the universal language of music.

 |  18 Jun 2024

To Beat The Heat, Red FM Says 'Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the Noida Traffic Police, launched ‘Suvidha Ke Lie Shade Hai’ - an initiative that aimed to provide much-needed shade and comfort to commuters specifically two wheelers enduring the sweltering summer temp

 |  18 Jun 2024

Wynk Studio artists’ songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, has achieved an industry-leading milestone of an impressive 1.7+      billion streams for songs by independent artists of Wynk Studio – the launch pad for budding music art

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group