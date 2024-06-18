Wynk Studio artists’ songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, has achieved an industry-leading milestone of an impressive 1.7+ billion streams for songs by independent artists of Wynk Studio – the launch pad for budding music artists taking their songs to a nationwide audience. These songs have, remarkably, crossed this milestone within two years of Wynk Studio’s launch, underscoring Wynk’s commitment to promoting independent music and supporting talented and upcoming artists.

Amit Tripthai, Chief Marketing Officer - Bharti Airtel, said, “We launched Wynk Studio because we wanted upcoming artists to have a platform to monetise their music while we delivered an eclectic music library for our customers to choose from. The 1.7 billion streams for these songs establishes how much our customers are enjoying the content while we help the artist. In less than two years, Wynk Studio has become so popular that we are signing artists from across the length and breadth of the country even as we champion language diversity on Wynk. We promise to continue diversifying and enabling more artists to build thriving music careers”.

Wynk Studio was launched with the aim to recognise music talent in the country and enable artists to build sustainable careers in the music industry. The first-of-its-kind artist growth platform – Wynk Studio – has revolutionised artist support in India through personalised mentorship, wide distribution and monetisation opportunities. Wynk Studio also provides artists with a host of opportunities including collaborations with other music labels, background scores of Web series, OTT, live events and other such openings.

Wynk Music curates special playlists with the songs of these artists to drive its discoverability and consequently the streams. Wynk’s large customer base helps artist to increase their reach and monetise their songs easily to build thriving careers. This has led to an increase in the number of independent artists from across the country joining the platform and finding a wider audience for their music. Till date, the platform has helped 2000+ artists with a creative outlet while solving monetisation and discovery issues for them.

Along with emerging artists, established artists like Nikhita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, Rahet Fateh Ali Khan have also joined hands with Wynk Studio to release their music. The platform has enabled the careers of artists like Prateek Gandhi, Raj Burman, Harsha Praveen and Reena Gilbert to make them the top performing artists of Wynk Studio.

Wynk has also supported the distribution of independent singles like “Love Token” from Manj Music and Anusha Dandekar; along with supporting independent producers like LGF Studios for the promotion of their movie “Love All” starring Kay Kay Menon and Swastika Mukherjee.

Top Indie Artists & Songs

Artists Track Link Prateek Gandhi https://wynk.in/u/QuKTBOSaG Harsha Prawin https://wynk.in/u/MbUlb4fuE Raj Barman https://wynk.in/u/9zv3IGVY1 Dheemusix https://wynk.in/u/fkfgWv2BQ Gagan Baderiya https://wynk.in/u/FmndYbFWf

Top Indie Language Songs

Wynk Journey

Sept 2014: Launched in India; crosses one lakh downloads within 4 days

Feb 2015: Crosses 5 million app downloads

June 2015: Launches Data Save Mode

Nov 2015: Crosses 12 million installs

Jan 2016: Introduces MP3 player function - Plays local MP3 file

Mar 2017: Crosses 50 million installs

Jan 2018: Crosses 75 million installs

Dec 2018: Voted India’s most entertaining app on Playstore

Jan 2019: Crosses 100 million installs

Aug 2022: Launched Wynk Studio

Aug 2023: Brings Dolby Atmos to the app

Sept 2023: Ventures into film music distribution with ‘Love All’

For more details visit https://studio.wynk.in/ and https://wynk.in/music