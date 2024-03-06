RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Mar 2024
music
News
Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Red FM | Nisha Narayanan | Singer | Songs | music |

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce the launch of their latest IP, The Awadh Connection, a marking of the Awadhi culture, music, and cuisine. The event is scheduled to occur on the 9th of March 2024, 12pm onwards at the centrally located Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lawn.

As a brand committed to nurturing the culture of Indian regions; The Awadh Connection will be a testament to the centuries-old art and cultures of the city. The event will feature the various facets of the Awadhi talent in the likes of Kathak with a fusion of Saurav & Gaurav, Thumri by Srishti Mathur, Flutronics by Adnan, storytelling and musical performance by Shadaj, and Kathak by Shinjini (Granddaughter of kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj) . The cultural extravaganza will host an indoor and outdoor stage set amidst an experience zone offering culinary delights, selfie spots, shopping options, and much more.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Red FM as a NAT local brand stands for inclusivity and diversity. We have devoted ourselves to preserving and promoting the heritage of Indian regions steeped in history via our unique initiatives. We are tremendously thrilled to be presenting The Awadh Connection, a mirror into the several artistic traditions housed by the city of Awadh. From the exquisite beauty of Kathak to the incredible notes of the flute, we have aimed to include a cross-section of performing arts that makes the region so full of old-school charm. We hope our audience will receive the latest IP with love and support.”

Join us for the celebration of the cultural heritage of the Awadhi culture like never before!

related stories
 |  06 Mar 2024

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.

 |  04 Mar 2024

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 of the celebrated Marathi Film Festival.

 |  04 Mar 2024

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for its 5th edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 of the celebrated Marathi Film Festival.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group