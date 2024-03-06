Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce the launch of their latest IP, The Awadh Connection, a marking of the Awadhi culture, music, and cuisine. The event is scheduled to occur on the 9th of March 2024, 12pm onwards at the centrally located Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lawn.

As a brand committed to nurturing the culture of Indian regions; The Awadh Connection will be a testament to the centuries-old art and cultures of the city. The event will feature the various facets of the Awadhi talent in the likes of Kathak with a fusion of Saurav & Gaurav, Thumri by Srishti Mathur, Flutronics by Adnan, storytelling and musical performance by Shadaj, and Kathak by Shinjini (Granddaughter of kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj) . The cultural extravaganza will host an indoor and outdoor stage set amidst an experience zone offering culinary delights, selfie spots, shopping options, and much more.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Red FM as a NAT local brand stands for inclusivity and diversity. We have devoted ourselves to preserving and promoting the heritage of Indian regions steeped in history via our unique initiatives. We are tremendously thrilled to be presenting The Awadh Connection, a mirror into the several artistic traditions housed by the city of Awadh. From the exquisite beauty of Kathak to the incredible notes of the flute, we have aimed to include a cross-section of performing arts that makes the region so full of old-school charm. We hope our audience will receive the latest IP with love and support.”

Join us for the celebration of the cultural heritage of the Awadhi culture like never before!