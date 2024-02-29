RadioandMusic
BIG FM presents the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, celebrating the remarkable efforts of impact businesses and change makers of Mumbai
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Mumbai, celebrating the entrepreneurial excellence and the noteworthy contribution of impact makers in the city. The awards, sponsored by Meyer Vitabiotics as the Title Partner, Tata Motors as the Drive-in Partner and co-powered by India Daily Live news channel, were held on February 28th, 2024, at JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai. The event drew a distinguished gathering of luminaries from various sectors who felicitated the deserving winners with the prestigious BIG Impact trophy.

Mumbai is often referred to as the Financial Capital of the nation and also the city of dreams where numerous entrepreneurs strive to carve a niche for themselves. To celebrate their indomitable spirit, BIG FM curated the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, honouring their relentless efforts and contributions. Spanning across various categories such as Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle and beyond, these awards underscored the transformative power of innovation and perseverance. The glitz and glamour of the evening was further elevated by the presence of renowned personalities from the Indian entertainment industry, such as Neha Dhupia, Saiyami Kher, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Krishna Shroff along with singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, expressed, “At BIG FM, we are thrilled with the amazing response we have received for the BIG IMPACT AWARDS. Our endeavour has always been to recognize the incredible effort and contribution of the various businesses and change makers that have left a lasting impact on the society with their innovations and brought about a positive shift. By highlighting their achievements, we hope to inspire and encourage them to continue the good work in their respective fields. I would once again like to congratulate all the winners for their exceptional efforts.

”The BIG IMPACT AWARDS 2024 were led by renowned BIG FM RJs- RJ Abhilash, RJ Dilip and RJ Rani. These awards are set to expand to Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata in the coming months.

Check the complete list of winners below:

CategoryWinner
BIG Impact Creator as Rising Star in the Entertainment IndustrySiddhant Chaturvedi and Mannara Chopra
BIG Impact Creator as Music Composer for the blockbuster Gadar and BawaalMithoon
BIG Impact Creators as the most popular couple in the EntertainmentAnkita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
BIG Impact Creator as playback singer & humanitarian efforts for kidsPalak Muchhal
BIG Impact Creator for Outstanding Performance in movie ‘Ghoomer’Saiyami Kher
BIG Impact Creator as Fitness EntrepreneurKrishna Shroff
BIG Impact Creator in Baking and ConfectionaryYummylicious by Monica
BIG Impact Creator in Motivating Author: The Entrepreneur’s CompassAgnelorajesh Athaide
BIG Impact Creator in Wealth Management in MumbaiSiddhantha Wealth Managers
BIG Impact Creator in the category of Excellence in caring for critical Disease by Modern Homeopathy medicineAarogya Super Speciality Homeopathy
BIG Impact Creator in Media and EntertainmentA S Entertainment
BIG Impact Creator in Business and Leisure Travel SolutionsVIVA Business & Leisure Travel Solutions
BIG Impact Creator in Gynaecology and infertility TreatmentThe Everywoman Clinic
Lifetime achievement award in Women’s healthMeyer Vitabiotics
BIG Impact Award for contribution in Women HealthMeyer Vitabiotics
BIG Impact creator in Global EducationRyan International School
BIG Impact Creator in International Customized Tour OperatorTravel Bazar Global
BIG Impact Creator in leading Tyres Sales and ServicesJunction of Tyres Pvt ltd
BIG Impact Creator in EducationThakur Educational Trust
BIG Impact Creator in Creative solutions and advertisingWhy Not! Advertising
BIG Impact Creator in COPD awareness and treatmentLupin Limited
BIG Impact creator in Outsourcing & Customer Experience - EOS GlobeEOS Globe
BIG Impact Creator in Luxurious Realty development in Navi MumbaiParadise Group
BIG Impact Creator in Ultra-Luxury Project, ThaneRaymond Realty
BIG Impact Creator in Premium Car warrantyEdel Assurance LLP
BIG Impact Creator in Women and Children CareSurya Hospitals
BIG Impact Creator in Iconic Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical PhysicianIntellimed Health care Solutions
BIG Impact Creator in the category of Community ServiceRotary Club of Mumbai
BIG Impact Creator in Range of Peanut ButterPintola Butter
 BIG Impact Creator for Co working SpacesExecutive spaces pvt ltd
Best Wealth Creator of the YearZee Business
