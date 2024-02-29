BIG FM presents the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, celebrating the remarkable efforts of impact businesses and change makers of Mumbai

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Mumbai, celebrating the entrepreneurial excellence and the noteworthy contribution of impact makers in the city. The awards, sponsored by Meyer Vitabiotics as the Title Partner, Tata Motors as the Drive-in Partner and co-powered by India Daily Live news channel, were held on February 28th, 2024, at JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai. The event drew a distinguished gathering of luminaries from various sectors who felicitated the deserving winners with the prestigious BIG Impact trophy.

Mumbai is often referred to as the Financial Capital of the nation and also the city of dreams where numerous entrepreneurs strive to carve a niche for themselves. To celebrate their indomitable spirit, BIG FM curated the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, honouring their relentless efforts and contributions. Spanning across various categories such as Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle and beyond, these awards underscored the transformative power of innovation and perseverance. The glitz and glamour of the evening was further elevated by the presence of renowned personalities from the Indian entertainment industry, such as Neha Dhupia, Saiyami Kher, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Krishna Shroff along with singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, expressed, “At BIG FM, we are thrilled with the amazing response we have received for the BIG IMPACT AWARDS. Our endeavour has always been to recognize the incredible effort and contribution of the various businesses and change makers that have left a lasting impact on the society with their innovations and brought about a positive shift. By highlighting their achievements, we hope to inspire and encourage them to continue the good work in their respective fields. I would once again like to congratulate all the winners for their exceptional efforts.

”The BIG IMPACT AWARDS 2024 were led by renowned BIG FM RJs- RJ Abhilash, RJ Dilip and RJ Rani. These awards are set to expand to Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata in the coming months.

Check the complete list of winners below: