‘Class Lagegi’ Campaign on Red FM’s Morning NO.1 Show with RJ Raunac
Events
18 Jul 2018

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mental Health Foundation for its latest spike campaign on Morning No. 1 ‘Class Lagegi’ led by RJ Raunac. The campaign addressed the looming danger of stressing too much over exams while creating a safe space for students to be confined in.

Exam stress is a very real challenge as it takes a toll on the student's physical and mental health if it's not managed properly. Red FM, in its endeavor to help students deal with this stressful time positively, partnered with the Mental Health Foundation, affiliated with AIIMS. Together, they visited 10 top schools across Delhi/NCR including, Little Flower School, Army School, J M International, MRG School, Gurusharan Convent School, Sarvottam Public School, Children’s Academy, Myoor School, D A V School, and Maharaja Agrasen School engaging students and parents.

As part of the initiative, the mental health experts addressed queries from both parents and students, offering valuable insights and coping strategies on-air and on the ground, in schools. The campaign became a riveting success underlining Red FM’s commitment to social responsibility and promoting mental health awareness, especially in the youth.

Reflecting on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “With our spike campaigns, we often recognize relevant initiatives and leverage our platform as a means to create a change. This time, with “Class Lagegi” it was no different but it still made all the difference. Exam pressure is real, mental health problems are real, and sparking a conversation about these major setbacks in a student's journey was a much-needed respite. The overwhelming response on-air and at schools where our teams visited with stress balls and stress-busting solutions was simply endearing. We sincerely hope the message will stay with our listeners and the stress will tone down.”

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Nand Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS and Founder - Mental Health Foundation India, said “With RED FM’s Class Lagegi, we have addressed a very important issue at the right time. In the current scenario, Parents and Students need to create the right conditions for the exam period instead of creating a stressful environment around it. Mental Health Foundation India believes in building a holistic model of mental healthcare and associating with RED FM for student's well-being was a step towards our mission of taking Mental Health as a priority in every household”

