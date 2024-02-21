The Most In-Demand movie and Television show merchandise in the United States

RadioandMusic
ST Digital appoints Chirag Patel as COO and Rishipratim Dasgupta as VP - Music Business
MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Chirag Patel as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Rishipratim Dasgupta as its Vice President - Music Business. With an extensive background in operational management and strategic leadership, Mr. Patel joins the ST Digital team to fortify its business operations and propel the company towards greater success while Mr. Rishipratim will support overall Music Business growth.

Mr. Patel brings with him 15 years of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, where he successfully led teams and implemented transformative initiatives to drive operational excellence. His expertise in operations, process optimization & digital business will be instrumental in further enhancing ST Digital's capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners.

Rishipratim's extensive 15-year career, marked by progressively responsible roles across various portfolios at renowned companies, reflects a wealth of experience and expertise. His multifaceted skill set, encompassing music creation, business generation, movie production, and content programming, positions him as a versatile professional.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Chirag Patel as our new COO & Rishipratim Dasgupta as our VP - Music Business to the ST Digital family," said Mr. Niranjan Sharma, Managing Director - ST Digital. "Their wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in strengthening our operations and positioning ST Digital for continued success in the dynamic music distribution industry."

Sharing his excitement, Mr. Chirag Patel said, "I am honoured to join ST Digital at such an exciting time in the company's journey. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here to elevate our operational performance, strengthen our market position, and drive sustainable growth."

Adds Mr. Rishipratim Dasgupta, "I feel privileged to be joining ST Digital during this thrilling phase of the company's evolution. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with the skilled team here to enhance our Content Marketing efficiency, fortify our market presence, and foster enduring growth."

ST Digital is a fastest growing Music distribution company offering a unique opportunity to labels and artist to distribute music worldwide, easily and hassle free across 150+ platform. Within a span of 2.5 years, ST digital is distributing more than 6.5 lac songs and adding 500+ songs every day.

For more details, please visit - https://stdigital.in/

