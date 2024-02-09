Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and managed the gala ‘IIJS (India International Jewellery Show) Signature 2024 - Networking Night” with legendary Indian musicians Salim Sulaiman on January 4, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Organized for the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the exclusive Networking and Hall Of Fame Awards night was attended by over 750 guests, comprising celebrities and stalwarts from the gems, jewellery and fashion industry.

The IIJS Signature 2024 Networking Night recognized and bestowed 10 awards from the prestigious Hall of Fame to industry leaders and jewellers, recognizing their unwavering commitment, outstanding contribution and invaluable legacy to the gems & jewellery domain. This was followed by a foot-tapping, scintillating, special performance by well-known music artists, Salim Sulaiman and their band. The night offered members of the fraternity to network with each other over Cocktails and Dinner, and set the tone for the 16th edition of the IIJS Signature show which brought together the entire global gem and jewellery fraternity under one roof from 5 - 8 January, 2024 in Mumbai.

Percept ICE’s scope of work included conceptualizing, planning, designing, producing and on ground execution of the IIJS Signature 2024 Networking Night, inclusive of artist management, guest relations and security management for a glamorous high profile turnout of industry personalities. Percept ICE ensured a synchronicity of vibrant décor and glitz through bespoke designs to give the entire show an alluring, stylish atmosphere.

Said Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE, “It was an honour to receive the mandate once again, to conceptualize and manage the ‘IIJS Signature 2024 Networking Night’ for the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India. The gala night not only had to blend the significance of the Hall of Fame Awards being instituted to 10 stalwarts but also enable guests to network and let their hair down over an evening of superlative entertainment. Bespoke design elements, a specially curated entertainment capsule with the super talented duo Salim Sulaiman and a seamless on ground show flow ensured great feedback both from our client and their invitees.”