Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows, marking the end of their preview phase.

These apps are tailored to replace the iTunes store on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, with support limited to x86-based systems for now. While iTunes will remain the go-to platform for Podcasts and Audiobooks on Windows, Mac users have long bid farewell to iTunes with the introduction of macOS Catalina.

The revamped Apple Music app boasts a refreshed design, lossless playback, synchronized lyrics, and 4K music videos. Meanwhile, the Apple TV app debuts 4K playback and subscription channels on Windows, offering a comprehensive solution for library management and video content access. Additionally, the Apple Devices app facilitates device updates, synchronization, and backups directly from Windows machines.

Apple has also updated its iCloud for Windows app, enhancing the onboarding process and photo syncing performance with Microsoft Photos. Moreover, it now supports physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign-ins. Notably, these updates are exclusive to x86 systems, with ARM64 devices currently excluded. Stay tuned for further developments.