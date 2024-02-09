RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 Feb 2024
music
News
Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Apple | Standalone Apps | Apple music | Apple TV | Windows |

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows, marking the end of their preview phase.

These apps are tailored to replace the iTunes store on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, with support limited to x86-based systems for now. While iTunes will remain the go-to platform for Podcasts and Audiobooks on Windows, Mac users have long bid farewell to iTunes with the introduction of macOS Catalina.

The revamped Apple Music app boasts a refreshed design, lossless playback, synchronized lyrics, and 4K music videos. Meanwhile, the Apple TV app debuts 4K playback and subscription channels on Windows, offering a comprehensive solution for library management and video content access. Additionally, the Apple Devices app facilitates device updates, synchronization, and backups directly from Windows machines.

Apple has also updated its iCloud for Windows app, enhancing the onboarding process and photo syncing performance with Microsoft Photos. Moreover, it now supports physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign-ins. Notably, these updates are exclusive to x86 systems, with ARM64 devices currently excluded. Stay tuned for further developments.

related stories
 |  09 Feb 2024

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musical festival blending Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats.

 |  09 Feb 2024

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) and Sony Music, advocates for metaverse accountability concerning intellectual property rights (IPR).

 |  09 Feb 2024

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and managed the gala ‘IIJS (India International Jewellery Show) Signature 2024 - Networking Night” with legendary Indian musicians Salim Sulaiman on January

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group