Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, Executive Director of TiE Boston, among Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

MUMBAI - TiE Boston Executive Director, Rowena Kay Mascarenhas, has been named to the Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024 by Women We Admire.

In their announcement of this year’s awardees, Women We Admire writes, “Rowena has effectively steered multiple teams in implementing successful programs, crafting strategic frameworks, and influencing policy. Her passion lies in connecting and convening individuals to address contemporary challenges. Notably, Rowena places special emphasis on advancing the intersection of business and social impact, while also championing growth opportunities for women-led businesses.”

With a wealth of professional experience spanning more than two decades, Rowena has demonstrated excellence in corporate, academic, and non-profit sectors. Her expertise extends across multicultural, local, and global environments, showcasing her proficiency in effective communication, partnership development, and relationship building.

“As women leaders, we often find ourselves working doubly hard to prove our worth. This achievement is a testament to the resilience and strength of women leaders, and I am proud to be part of a community that fosters empowerment and collaboration,” says Rowena. “I am immensely thankful to my mentors, especially the remarkable women, who have been a guiding light throughout my journey.”

At TiE Boston, Rowena enjoys the incredible opportunity to work closely with its President Yash Shah, Past President Anu Chitrapu, and President-Elect Purnanand Sarma, who are creating opportunities for equitable access to entrepreneurship. TiE Boston is focused on supporting entrepreneurs throughout their lifecycle — from ideation to creation, through growth, wealth creation and ultimately, fostering future innovators.

By encouraging collaboration between members globally across 61 chapters, throughout their entrepreneurial process, TiE has created a repeatable cycle to nurture and promote the next generation of entrepreneurship. A recent report by KPMG highlights that the global impact of TiE includes over $1 trillion in entrepreneurial wealth created, employment generated directly as a result in the startup ecosystem pegged at 2.5 million jobs, with investments that exceed $70billion through the estimated 25,000 startups supported directly.

Rowena's pivotal roles, prior to her current position at TiE Boston, were at the American India Foundation, Oxford University Press, and Crompton Greaves, and they underscore her diverse and accomplished career trajectory. She was the recipient of the WILL Women Choice Award in 2021.

Apart from her professional responsibilities at TiE Boston, Rowena finds fulfilment dedicating her time to volunteer on an urban farm and at DAWN Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to reducing gender disparities. She takes great joy in adventure travelling, and spending time with her family and pets. Rowena's diverse experiences and steadfast commitment define her influential role in shaping the landscape of entrepreneurship and social impact.

Women We Admire is a publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of exceptional women across industries, while inspiring others to continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Read more here.

Founded in 1997, TiE Boston connects tomorrow's founders with today's entrepreneurs, executives and venture capitalists, in its mission to foster entrepreneurship. Operating for 27 years now, TiE Boston’s unparalleled network of successful, serial entrepreneurs are deeply engaged and committed to giving back to the community by providing mentorship, tactical advice, and expertise to rising entrepreneurs through signature programs. For more information, please visit www.tieboston.org.