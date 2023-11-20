Percept ICE conceptualizes and produces the India launch of Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized the India launch of ‘Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes’ at Gallops in Mumbai on October 27, 2023. The India launch program was held by Norse Brands in partnership with DiciTex Furnishing Group with an aim to introduce the Indian market to the luxurious ‘Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes’ collection.

Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes A/S is a Danish-based company which produces high-quality pillows and duvets made with a unique filling inspired by the ability of down and feather to trap air. The company manufactures a wide range of pillows and duvets for adults and children, as well as support pillows that are designed to give the body the most optimal conditions possible. Hypoallergenic, easy to maintain and longer lasting than similar synthetic products, all Fossflakes products are designed and made in Denmark, a country renowned worldwide for its quality designs and strict product, safety and environmental controls in manufacturing.

The Nordic Sleep product launch in India saw a Media and Customer gala which showcased the entire Nordic Sleep collection being launched in the Indian sub-continent while highlighting the unique features and advantages of using the products. A curated launch program for an exclusive guest list saw members from the interiors, architecture, furnishings, design, real estate, health and media industry along with a rich HNI guest list attend. Percept ICE’s scope of work included conceptualizing, planning, designing, producing and execution of the entire event. The installation showcased the vast ‘Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes’ sleep collection, highlighting the perfect blend of exquisite craftsmanship, innovation, and comfort presented by the brand, while also reflecting the rich heritage and aesthetic of the Nordic regions.

Said Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE, “It was an honour to receive the mandate to curate the launch of ‘Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes’ for the India market. Home furnishings are a niche yet fast growing segment in India, and the Nordic Sleep launch program had to introduce the entire luxury collection while highlighting the USP of the brand. The engagements ensured that guests comprehended the seamless blend of art and science that went into designing the product range, while exhibiting the aesthetics, craftsmanship and assortment of designs. The feedback from guests and media impact has been great. We are grateful for the faith invested in us by the Fossflakes A/S management and look forward to creating many more such bespoke programs for them in the future.”