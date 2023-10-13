BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, deepens its commitment to the advancement of AI technologies in music creation and ethical artificial intelligence use by welcoming Drew Silverstein as Senior Advisor, AI, Innovation, and Strategy. This move follows BandLab’s announcement of support for the Human Artistry CampAIgn, further emphasizing the group’s dedication to leading the way in responsible AI practices and investing in technologies that empower musicians worldwide.

Drew Silverstein, an early pioneer in human-first AI music practices, brings his experience as the Co-founder and former CEO of Amper Music and former VP of Music at Shutterstock. Before Amper Music, Drew was recognized as an award-winning composer, producer, and songwriter for film, television, and video games in Los Angeles at Sonic Fuel Studios. His unique combination of creative artistry and technological expertise positions him as an invaluable addition in guiding BandLab Technologies’ AI and music innovation strategy. He will report directly to Group COO Ivan Chen.

"I am thrilled to join the team and collaborate on their mission to advance human-first AI practices in music,” says Silverstein about joining BandLab Technologies. “BandLab's commitment to empowering creators and removing technological barriers aligns perfectly with my values and vision for the responsible integration of AI in music and I look forward to continuing this exciting journey with them."

“We are delighted to welcome Drew to the team,” says Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Co-founder of BandLab Technologies. “His friendship and advice over the years has already contributed significantly to our global AI music leadership today and this is the perfect time for him to officially join the band. This is a very exciting and critical moment as it relates to empowering users with new technology, and this appointment comes at an essential time for our initiatives to empower and protect creators.”

ABOUT BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES

BandLab Technologies is a collective of global music technology companies that envisions a future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music. It exists to empower all creators - from providing a social music creation platform with BandLab, to building intuitive desktop music tools with Cakewalk, to helping artists grow lasting careers with ReverbNation, to enabling musicians to monetize their musical creations with Airbit.