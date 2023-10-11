Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meet and Stakeholder Meeting along with a Roadshow for Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board at the Marriott Convention Centre in Hyderabad on September 8, 2023. The event saw a turnout of over 40 members of the Media fraternity and over 150 Stakeholders from the Travel, Tourism and affiliated industries. The event was designed with an aim to promote balanced and sustainable tourism enabling socio-economic development while establishing Madhya Pradesh as a destination that provides a holistic tourism experience to visitors from global and domestic markets.

Percept ICE and Percept Profile’s scope of work included conceptualizing, planning, designing, producing and on ground execution of the entire event which included a Meeting exclusively for the Media fraternity, followed by a Stakeholder meeting that witnessed a huge turnout of members from the Hotel, F&B, Travel, Tourism and affiliated sectors. The set and stage designs, coupled with many bespoke elements showcased the unique tourism destinations and offerings from the vast State of Madhya Pradesh.

A key highlight of the event was the eye catching Roadshow featuring the many attractions of Madhya Pradesh spanning the history, culture, cuisines, and places to visit including adventure, spiritual and leisure locales. The MP Tourism roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from both the Madhya Pradesh Tourism sector and the local stakeholders of Hyderabad, which enabled and forged many business partnerships at the show.

The Madhya Pradesh Roadshow also introduced two new festivals for tourists – The Chanderi Festival held on October 5, 2023 which celebrates the vibrant handloom, culture and adventure of the State, and The Kuno Forest Festival held in November which presents a wildlife and adventure offering in the land of the Cheetah after 72 years.

Said Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE, “We were thrilled to receive the mandate of presenting the vast offerings from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to the Hyderabad market with an aim to showcase the diversity of the State to stakeholders as also forge partnerships in the tourism sector. Our team undertook a lot of research to proficiently launch The Chanderi Festival and The Kuno Forest Festival, while also focusing on the many unique tourism offerings of Madhya Pradesh. The positive feedback from the tourism sector has been encouraging and we look forward to managing many more events for MP Tourism Board pan India.”

Ms. Neha Agarwal, Vice President, Percept Profile stated, “The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has been taking many proactive strides in communicating the diverse unique tourism attractions of the State to India and the world, and we are proud to partner with them in this endeavour. The Media Meet saw a great turnout from the fraternity and the event received phenomenal media coverage. The Stakeholder Meet witnessed an excellent response from Travel Agents, Travel Operators and auxiliary industries from across the Hyderabad and Telengana region. We are grateful for the faith invested in us and look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.”