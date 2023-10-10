Synology Showcases comprehensive data management solutions for media and entertainment industry at Broadcast India 2023

MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core, and cloud environments, is showcasing its range of complete data management solutions for the media and entertainment industry in India at Broadcast India 2023 between 8-10 October 2023, at the Jasmine Hall, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Targeted at filmmakers, photographers, musicians, or those involved in visual effects or broadcasting, Synology storage solutions, building on a harmonious fusion of human creativity and technological innovation, envisions a world for content creators where their creativity knows no bounds.

Russell Chen, Synology Sales Manager for India, said, “As the media and entertainment industries continue to thrive and evolve, their ever-increasing demands for large - volume data management, secure storage, and comprehensive solutions that enable seamless sharing with external partners are becoming more pronounced. He adds, “Over the last three years in India, Synology’s revenue share from the media and entertainment sector has increased from 10% to an impressive 20%-30% of our regional revenue. This substantial growth underscores our success in catering to the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry” .

About Synology

Synology, a trusted choice for esteemed media companies such as BBC Media Action in the UK and RUN Studio in the US, delivers precise, tailored, global-scale solutions to bolster the creative workflows within the media and entertainment industry. Moreover,the company cultivates strong partnerships with its media and entertainment clients, including those in India.

In India, Synology collaborates with acclaimed photography professionals and the prestigious Pixel Village Academy in Pune. This academy harnesses Synology storage solutions for content creation, collaboration, and future-proofing data protection. Furthermore, it imparts essential knowledge to its photography students regarding the significance of data ownership and the necessity of asset backups. Conversely, an esteemed Bangalore-based animation studio that played a pivotal role in the beloved LEGO movie production uses Synology as its primary storage solution provider.

Synology ensures the on-demand provision of reliable and scalable data to fuel the Studio’s creative animation endeavors.

To serve these illustrious customers effectively, Synology offers tailor-made storage management solutions, addressing their unique requirements and empowering them to transcend data limitations, ultimately unleashing their boundless creativity.